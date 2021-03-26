Premier comments on Taiwan celebrities appearing in China propaganda video

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) on Friday (March 26) commented on the recent support by Taiwanese celebrities for a Chinese propaganda video.

Taiwan actresses Nana Ou-yang (歐陽娜娜) and Angela Chang (張韶涵) recently appeared in a video promoting cross-strait unification. In a trailer for state media CCTV's new radio program, "Cross-Strait Radio" (台海之聲), the Taiwanese duo said they hoped the platform would facilitate communications between the people of Taiwan and China.

In response to the incident, Su said during a legislative meeting Friday that Taiwan has transformed from an authoritarian government to a democracy. It took generations of hard work to break free from authoritarianism and to be praised by the world as a country that respects human rights, CNA reported him as saying.

“Taiwan condemns the oppression of human rights everywhere, and the government uses any advantageous means to resist it,” Su remarked.

Su said that "some people don't know what is important in their lives or do things that are not in their best interest." Others may behave in a way that is not in line with Taiwan’s national interests and does not respect human rights.

The premier said he has worked hard for human rights all his life. He added that Taiwan is a country founded on such values and that he hopes all countries can pay attention to human rights.

Additionally, Minister of Culture (MOC) Lee Yung-te (李永得) said human rights are a universal value and a manifestation of civilization. “China has committed serious violations of human rights. Taiwan should condemn and boycott China, along with the world,” he stated.

The minister added the behavior of some celebrities may be due to commercial interests. However, the position of the MOC is to call on artists to consider the universal values of mankind and not to endorse human rights violations for personal gain.