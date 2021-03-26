Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan government wins Catalyst 2030 award for sustainable development

Minister without Portfolio Audrey Tang names freedom of speech as a reason for Taiwan's creativity

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/03/26 15:30
Taiwan's representative in the Netherlands, Chen Hsing-hsing (center), with the Catalyst 2030 award 

Taiwan's representative in the Netherlands, Chen Hsing-hsing (center), with the Catalyst 2030 award  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s government was among the winners of the first-ever Catalyst 2030 Awards Thursday (March 25) due to its efforts on behalf of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals.

In an online ceremony, Minister without Portfolio Audrey Tang (唐鳳) thanked organizers on behalf of the Cabinet and explained how democracy and free speech had benefited creativity in Taiwan, CNA reported.

The Dutch-based non-government organization Catalyst 2030 said Taiwan won the award in “recognition of its commitment to social innovation by collaborating and co-creating solutions with social entrepreneurs.”

Government awards also went to Taiwan’s only diplomatic ally in South America, Paraguay, and to the Ministry of Health in Malawi, and to Finland’s National Commission on Sustainable Development.

Tang also emphasized that Taiwan had no need for lockdowns during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, and had efficiently fought “fake news” without restricting freedom of speech.
Catalyst 2030
awards
Sustainable Development Goals
United Nations
Audrey Tang

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan protests UN report labeling it as part of China
Taiwan protests UN report labeling it as part of China
2021/03/20 16:46
US and China spar over racism at United Nations
US and China spar over racism at United Nations
2021/03/20 09:00
Oscar nominations announced
Oscar nominations announced
2021/03/16 20:34
'Trapped' protesters in Myanmar allowed to leave after tense standoff
'Trapped' protesters in Myanmar allowed to leave after tense standoff
2021/03/09 16:46
Whale installation in southern Taiwan wins US lighting award
Whale installation in southern Taiwan wins US lighting award
2021/02/23 11:20

Updated : 2021-03-26 15:54 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Six recent Taiwan receipt lottery jackpots remain unclaimed
Six recent Taiwan receipt lottery jackpots remain unclaimed
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for January, February revealed
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for January, February revealed
Photo of the Day: Taiwan bubble tea calorie count
Photo of the Day: Taiwan bubble tea calorie count
Titanic Taiwanese ship could be stuck in Suez Canal until mid-April
Titanic Taiwanese ship could be stuck in Suez Canal until mid-April
Stranded Taiwan container ship blocks Suez Canal
Stranded Taiwan container ship blocks Suez Canal
Taiwan eases restrictions on business travelers from Vietnam, Singapore
Taiwan eases restrictions on business travelers from Vietnam, Singapore
Japan mulling order to deploy military if China attacks Taiwan
Japan mulling order to deploy military if China attacks Taiwan
China attacks foreign clothing, shoe brands over Xinjiang
China attacks foreign clothing, shoe brands over Xinjiang
Foreigners in Taipei to have same COVID-19 vaccine eligibility as Taiwanese
Foreigners in Taipei to have same COVID-19 vaccine eligibility as Taiwanese
Cram school teacher tests positive for Covid 122 days after returning to Taiwan
Cram school teacher tests positive for Covid 122 days after returning to Taiwan