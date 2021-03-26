Taiwan government wins Catalyst 2030 award for sustainable development

Taiwan's representative in the Netherlands, Chen Hsing-hsing (center), with the Catalyst 2030 award Taiwan's representative in the Netherlands, Chen Hsing-hsing (center), with the Catalyst 2030 award (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s government was among the winners of the first-ever Catalyst 2030 Awards Thursday (March 25) due to its efforts on behalf of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals.

In an online ceremony, Minister without Portfolio Audrey Tang (唐鳳) thanked organizers on behalf of the Cabinet and explained how democracy and free speech had benefited creativity in Taiwan, CNA reported.

The Dutch-based non-government organization Catalyst 2030 said Taiwan won the award in “recognition of its commitment to social innovation by collaborating and co-creating solutions with social entrepreneurs.”

Government awards also went to Taiwan’s only diplomatic ally in South America, Paraguay, and to the Ministry of Health in Malawi, and to Finland’s National Commission on Sustainable Development.

Tang also emphasized that Taiwan had no need for lockdowns during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, and had efficiently fought “fake news” without restricting freedom of speech.