Taiwanese dramas to be featured at Irish film festival

East Asian-themed event will screen the films 'Taipei Story,' 'Raining on the Mountain,' and 'Days'

By Central News Agency
2021/03/27 08:55
"Taipei Story" actress Tsai Chin (left) and director Hou Hsiao-hsien. (Taipei Golden Horse Film Festival Executive Committee)

Three Taiwanese dramas, including the 1985 movie "Taipei Story" (青梅竹馬), directed by award-winning filmmaker Edward Yang (楊德昌), will be featured over the weekend during the ongoing fifth East Asia Film Festival Ireland (EAFFI 2021) that began Thursday (March 27).

The four-day festival is being held online for the second time this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to a screening schedule published by the Irish Film Institute (IFI), which hosts the event, Yang's film will be streamed via IFI's video-on-demand platform "IFIHome" on Saturday.

"Taipei Story" is about a former minor league baseball star who is stuck operating an old-style fabric business and hopes to find his past days of glory. However, as he works to find a way out, the saga ensues when he becomes alienated from his girlfriend. The movie stars acclaimed Taiwanese director and producer Hou Hsiao-hsien (侯孝賢) and singer-actress Tsai Chin (蔡琴).

Two other Taiwanese dramas, "Raining on the Mountain" (空山靈雨) and "Days" (日子), will be screened Sunday, the last day of the festival.

The latter film, directed by Taiwan-based Malaysian director Tsai Ming-liang (蔡明亮), will also feature an interview session with Tsai after the close of the movie.
The EAFFI is an annual event that has been held since 2017 and offers independent and inspiring cinema from East Asia, featuring films from across the region including China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Tibet, and Vietnam.
East Asia Film Festival Ireland
Edward Yang
'Taipei Story'
Taiwanese film

Updated : 2021-03-27 10:14 GMT+08:00

