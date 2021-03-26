Filipino tests positive for Covid after Taiwan quarantine

Passengers wearing protective suits walk at the arrival area of ​​Manila's International Airport, Philippines. Passengers wearing protective suits walk at the arrival area of ​​Manila's International Airport, Philippines. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Friday (March 26) confirmed one imported COVID-19 case from the Philippines, who tested positive after his quarantine and self-health monitoring had ended.

During a press conference on Friday, CECC Spokesman Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) announced one imported infection, which means the country has now reached 1,013 cases. The latest case is a migrant worker from the Philippines, raising the total number of imported cases to 897.

Before traveling to Taiwan, case No. 1014 had submitted the negative result of a coronavirus test taken within three days of his flight. Chuang said that when the man arrived on Feb. 28, he did not report any symptoms of the virus and was sent directly to a quarantine center.

As his quarantine was about to expire, he underwent a coronavirus test on March 13 and the result was negative. After his quarantine ended, his company arranged for him to be transported to another residence to undergo his self-health monitoring phase.

Due to company requirements, on March 25 he took a special vehicle to a hospital to undergo another coronavirus test and was found to be positive for COVID-19.

He was found to have a Ct value of 27.5 and was positive for IgM and IgG antibodies. Therefore, on March 26 he was diagnosed with COVID-19.

The health department has listed a total of seven people as contacts in his case, all of whom rode in the same epidemic prevention vehicle. They have been asked to begin self-health monitoring.

Since the outbreak began, Taiwan has carried out 186,726 COVID-19 tests, with 184,975 coming back negative. Out of the 1,013 officially confirmed cases, 897 were imported, 77 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," two were from a cargo pilot cluster, one was an unresolved case, and one (case No. 530) was removed as a confirmed case.

Up until now, 10 individuals have succumbed to the disease, while 973 have been released from hospital isolation, leaving 30 patients still undergoing treatment in Taiwan.