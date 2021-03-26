Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Society

Filipino tests positive for Covid after Taiwan quarantine

Taiwan reports 1 imported Covid case from Philippines

  233
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/03/26 14:39
Passengers wearing protective suits walk at the arrival area of ​​Manila's International Airport, Philippines.

Passengers wearing protective suits walk at the arrival area of ​​Manila's International Airport, Philippines. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Friday (March 26) confirmed one imported COVID-19 case from the Philippines, who tested positive after his quarantine and self-health monitoring had ended.

During a press conference on Friday, CECC Spokesman Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) announced one imported infection, which means the country has now reached 1,013 cases. The latest case is a migrant worker from the Philippines, raising the total number of imported cases to 897.

Before traveling to Taiwan, case No. 1014 had submitted the negative result of a coronavirus test taken within three days of his flight. Chuang said that when the man arrived on Feb. 28, he did not report any symptoms of the virus and was sent directly to a quarantine center.

As his quarantine was about to expire, he underwent a coronavirus test on March 13 and the result was negative. After his quarantine ended, his company arranged for him to be transported to another residence to undergo his self-health monitoring phase.

Due to company requirements, on March 25 he took a special vehicle to a hospital to undergo another coronavirus test and was found to be positive for COVID-19.

He was found to have a Ct value of 27.5 and was positive for IgM and IgG antibodies. Therefore, on March 26 he was diagnosed with COVID-19.

The health department has listed a total of seven people as contacts in his case, all of whom rode in the same epidemic prevention vehicle. They have been asked to begin self-health monitoring.

Since the outbreak began, Taiwan has carried out 186,726 COVID-19 tests, with 184,975 coming back negative. Out of the 1,013 officially confirmed cases, 897 were imported, 77 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," two were from a cargo pilot cluster, one was an unresolved case, and one (case No. 530) was removed as a confirmed case.

Up until now, 10 individuals have succumbed to the disease, while 973 have been released from hospital isolation, leaving 30 patients still undergoing treatment in Taiwan.
Covid cases
Covid infections
coronavirus cases
coronavirus infections
COVID-19 cases
COVID-19 infections

RELATED ARTICLES

Cram school teacher tests positive for Covid 122 days after returning to Taiwan
Cram school teacher tests positive for Covid 122 days after returning to Taiwan
2021/03/25 15:47
Taiwan reports COVID cases imported from Indonesia, Philippines
Taiwan reports COVID cases imported from Indonesia, Philippines
2021/03/24 14:34
Dutchman tests positive for COVID 28 days after Taiwan quarantine
Dutchman tests positive for COVID 28 days after Taiwan quarantine
2021/03/23 15:11
American tests positive for COVID 25 days after Taiwan quarantine
American tests positive for COVID 25 days after Taiwan quarantine
2021/03/19 15:52
Taiwan reaches 1,000 COVID cases 1 year into pandemic
Taiwan reaches 1,000 COVID cases 1 year into pandemic
2021/03/19 15:14

Updated : 2021-03-26 15:53 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Six recent Taiwan receipt lottery jackpots remain unclaimed
Six recent Taiwan receipt lottery jackpots remain unclaimed
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for January, February revealed
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for January, February revealed
Photo of the Day: Taiwan bubble tea calorie count
Photo of the Day: Taiwan bubble tea calorie count
Titanic Taiwanese ship could be stuck in Suez Canal until mid-April
Titanic Taiwanese ship could be stuck in Suez Canal until mid-April
Stranded Taiwan container ship blocks Suez Canal
Stranded Taiwan container ship blocks Suez Canal
Taiwan eases restrictions on business travelers from Vietnam, Singapore
Taiwan eases restrictions on business travelers from Vietnam, Singapore
Japan mulling order to deploy military if China attacks Taiwan
Japan mulling order to deploy military if China attacks Taiwan
China attacks foreign clothing, shoe brands over Xinjiang
China attacks foreign clothing, shoe brands over Xinjiang
Foreigners in Taipei to have same COVID-19 vaccine eligibility as Taiwanese
Foreigners in Taipei to have same COVID-19 vaccine eligibility as Taiwanese
Cram school teacher tests positive for Covid 122 days after returning to Taiwan
Cram school teacher tests positive for Covid 122 days after returning to Taiwan