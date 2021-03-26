Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

By Associated Press
2021/03/26 13:00
A child looks through a fence at a shelter set up in a community center in Arauquita, Colombia, Thursday, March 25, 2021, on the border with Venezuela...
A bus passes a mural of a couple kissing while wearing face masks in Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, March 24, 2021, amid the new coronavirus pandemic....
Accountant Tercio Galdino and wife Alicea walk in astronaut costumes as a way to protect themselves from COVID-19 and draw awareness to protective mea...
Elderly residents chat at the Patronato San Jose senior home, created to benefit the abandoned elderly in Quito, Ecuador, Friday, March 19, 2021, amid...
Plastic bottles and garbage float on the Tagaret River, which flows into Uru Uru Lake, near Oruro, Bolivia, Thursday, March 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Juan K...
Germany's Dominik Koepfer shouts as he wins his quarterfinal match against Great Britain's Cameron Norrie at the Mexican Open tennis tournament in Aca...
A boy bicycle kicks a ball in a flooded area of the Belen community in Iquitos, Peru, Saturday, March 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
A guard holds the gate where inmates wait 15 minutes for observation after getting a voluntary shot of the Sinovac vaccine for COVID-19 at Santiago Vá...
Cemetery workers transport the remains of Sgt. Jorge Luis Pereira da Silva, 54, who died from COVID-19, as military policemen receive his body with fu...
Migrants eat dinner in the chapel of "La 72" migrant shelter in Tenosique, Tabasco state, Mexico, Wednesday, March 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo...
Jessi Duran looks at the body of her aunt who died from COVID-19 at the Ana Francisca Perez de Leon II public Hospital in Caracas, Venezuela, Tuesday,...

A child looks through a fence at a shelter set up in a community center in Arauquita, Colombia, Thursday, March 25, 2021, on the border with Venezuela...

A bus passes a mural of a couple kissing while wearing face masks in Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, March 24, 2021, amid the new coronavirus pandemic....

Accountant Tercio Galdino and wife Alicea walk in astronaut costumes as a way to protect themselves from COVID-19 and draw awareness to protective mea...

Elderly residents chat at the Patronato San Jose senior home, created to benefit the abandoned elderly in Quito, Ecuador, Friday, March 19, 2021, amid...

Plastic bottles and garbage float on the Tagaret River, which flows into Uru Uru Lake, near Oruro, Bolivia, Thursday, March 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Juan K...

Germany's Dominik Koepfer shouts as he wins his quarterfinal match against Great Britain's Cameron Norrie at the Mexican Open tennis tournament in Aca...

A boy bicycle kicks a ball in a flooded area of the Belen community in Iquitos, Peru, Saturday, March 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

A guard holds the gate where inmates wait 15 minutes for observation after getting a voluntary shot of the Sinovac vaccine for COVID-19 at Santiago Vá...

Cemetery workers transport the remains of Sgt. Jorge Luis Pereira da Silva, 54, who died from COVID-19, as military policemen receive his body with fu...

Migrants eat dinner in the chapel of "La 72" migrant shelter in Tenosique, Tabasco state, Mexico, Wednesday, March 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo...

Jessi Duran looks at the body of her aunt who died from COVID-19 at the Ana Francisca Perez de Leon II public Hospital in Caracas, Venezuela, Tuesday,...

March 19 – March 25, 2021

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and Caribbean.

The gallery was curated by AP Photo Editor Leslie Mazoch, based in Mexico City.

___

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Updated : 2021-03-26 14:22 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Six recent Taiwan receipt lottery jackpots remain unclaimed
Six recent Taiwan receipt lottery jackpots remain unclaimed
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for January, February revealed
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for January, February revealed
Photo of the Day: Taiwan bubble tea calorie count
Photo of the Day: Taiwan bubble tea calorie count
Titanic Taiwanese ship could be stuck in Suez Canal until mid-April
Titanic Taiwanese ship could be stuck in Suez Canal until mid-April
Stranded Taiwan container ship blocks Suez Canal
Stranded Taiwan container ship blocks Suez Canal
Taiwan eases restrictions on business travelers from Vietnam, Singapore
Taiwan eases restrictions on business travelers from Vietnam, Singapore
Japan mulling order to deploy military if China attacks Taiwan
Japan mulling order to deploy military if China attacks Taiwan
Foreigners in Taipei to have same COVID-19 vaccine eligibility as Taiwanese
Foreigners in Taipei to have same COVID-19 vaccine eligibility as Taiwanese
China attacks foreign clothing, shoe brands over Xinjiang
China attacks foreign clothing, shoe brands over Xinjiang
Cram school teacher tests positive for Covid 122 days after returning to Taiwan
Cram school teacher tests positive for Covid 122 days after returning to Taiwan