AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

Jessi Duran looks at the body of her aunt who died from COVID-19 at the Ana Francisca Perez de Leon II public Hospital in Caracas, Venezuela, Tuesday,... Jessi Duran looks at the body of her aunt who died from COVID-19 at the Ana Francisca Perez de Leon II public Hospital in Caracas, Venezuela, Tuesday, March 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)

Migrants eat dinner in the chapel of "La 72" migrant shelter in Tenosique, Tabasco state, Mexico, Wednesday, March 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo... Migrants eat dinner in the chapel of "La 72" migrant shelter in Tenosique, Tabasco state, Mexico, Wednesday, March 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)

Cemetery workers transport the remains of Sgt. Jorge Luis Pereira da Silva, 54, who died from COVID-19, as military policemen receive his body with fu... Cemetery workers transport the remains of Sgt. Jorge Luis Pereira da Silva, 54, who died from COVID-19, as military policemen receive his body with full honors at the Campo da Esperanca cemetery in Brasilia, Brazil, Tuesday, March 23, 2021. Brazil surpassed 300,000 deaths from the virus Wednesday evening. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)

A guard holds the gate where inmates wait 15 minutes for observation after getting a voluntary shot of the Sinovac vaccine for COVID-19 at Santiago Vá... A guard holds the gate where inmates wait 15 minutes for observation after getting a voluntary shot of the Sinovac vaccine for COVID-19 at Santiago Vázquez prison on the outskirts of Montevideo, Uruguay, Friday, March 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Matilde Campodonico)

A boy bicycle kicks a ball in a flooded area of the Belen community in Iquitos, Peru, Saturday, March 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd) A boy bicycle kicks a ball in a flooded area of the Belen community in Iquitos, Peru, Saturday, March 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

Germany's Dominik Koepfer shouts as he wins his quarterfinal match against Great Britain's Cameron Norrie at the Mexican Open tennis tournament in Aca... Germany's Dominik Koepfer shouts as he wins his quarterfinal match against Great Britain's Cameron Norrie at the Mexican Open tennis tournament in Acapulco, Friday, March 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Plastic bottles and garbage float on the Tagaret River, which flows into Uru Uru Lake, near Oruro, Bolivia, Thursday, March 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Juan K... Plastic bottles and garbage float on the Tagaret River, which flows into Uru Uru Lake, near Oruro, Bolivia, Thursday, March 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Juan Karita)

Elderly residents chat at the Patronato San Jose senior home, created to benefit the abandoned elderly in Quito, Ecuador, Friday, March 19, 2021, amid... Elderly residents chat at the Patronato San Jose senior home, created to benefit the abandoned elderly in Quito, Ecuador, Friday, March 19, 2021, amid the new coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Dolores Ochoa)

Accountant Tercio Galdino and wife Alicea walk in astronaut costumes as a way to protect themselves from COVID-19 and draw awareness to protective mea... Accountant Tercio Galdino and wife Alicea walk in astronaut costumes as a way to protect themselves from COVID-19 and draw awareness to protective measures along Ipanema beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Saturday, March 20, 2021. The pair first began to traverse the iconic beaches fully suited in mid 2020 at the height of the first wave of the pandemic in Brazil, and now as cases surge once again they are taking their 'astronaut walks' back to the promenades. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)

A bus passes a mural of a couple kissing while wearing face masks in Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, March 24, 2021, amid the new coronavirus pandemic.... A bus passes a mural of a couple kissing while wearing face masks in Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, March 24, 2021, amid the new coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)

A child looks through a fence at a shelter set up in a community center in Arauquita, Colombia, Thursday, March 25, 2021, on the border with Venezuela... A child looks through a fence at a shelter set up in a community center in Arauquita, Colombia, Thursday, March 25, 2021, on the border with Venezuela. Venezuelans are seeking shelter in Colombia this week following clashes between Venezuela's military and a Colombian armed group along the shared border. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)

March 19 – March 25, 2021

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and Caribbean.

The gallery was curated by AP Photo Editor Leslie Mazoch, based in Mexico City.

