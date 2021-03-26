M1 Reveals Made-to-Measure Bespoke Mobile Plans and Debuts ‘Be’ Campaign’s Inspirational Stories

M1's made-to-measure Bespoke mobile plans are the next step in the journey to revolutionise Singapore's telecommunications industry. Reflected in the newly unveiled human-centred stories behind the 'Be' campaign, these incredibly flexible mobile plans give customers the freedom to be themselves.





Following the recent announcement of M1 Limited's rebranding to drive transformation, the company is delivering on its goal to rejuvenate Singapore's telecommunications landscape. Featuring a selection of made-to-measure Bespoke plans, these directly address customer demand for personalisation and flexibility. With this fresh, customer-first approach, M1 stands true to its name of being Singapore's first digital network operator.









Made-to-Measure Mobile Plans

M1's new Bespoke mobile plans aim to meet customers' desire for greater personalisation. Whether looking for a mobile device or a suitable plan, these three made-to-measure offerings – Bespoke Flexi, Bespoke SIM-only, and Bespoke Contract – can be customised to fit individual needs.

Bespoke Flexi provides customers with greater flexibility in every respect, as they can dictate their upfront device payment and choose to settle their balance between 12 and 36 months. With no strings attached, users now have the freedom to upgrade or downgrade their plan whenever they want. Also, customers can change their monthly data and talk time either in-store or using the My M1+ app without fear of encountering any early termination or admin fees.

M1's Bespoke SIM-only mobile plan offers customers an adaptable, contract-free experience. With the ability to change plans from month-to-month, users can take full advantage of M1's latest products. Plus, customers using the M1+ app now have a convenient slider to balance their data, talk time and price on the fly.

Finally, Bespoke Contract's updated data bundles provide customers with even more value as the new base plan includes 20GB. Alongside three fresh add-ons, customers can build a plan suited to their budget and needs.

Be Free with M1

M1 has launched the first stories from the 'Be' campaign in conjunction with their re-energised mobile plans. Featuring seven Singaporeans with an unmistakable drive to tread their own path, this campaign reflects the spirit of individuality that M1 wants to celebrate. Across Singapore's BYOBottle movement founder, a guitar-shredding grandma and one of the world's top doll collectors, in collaboration with M1, these personal tales highlight the importance of freedom and having the confidence to simply be who you are.

Advancing Singapore's Digital Landscape

Supported by a tech-focused transformation both in-store and via its mobile app, M1's reinvigorated nature is already evolving the digital landscape for its customers, changing how Singaporeans engage with telecommunications.





About M1

M1, a subsidiary of Keppel Corporation, is Singapore's first digital network operator, providing a suite of communications services, including mobile, fixed line and fibre offerings, to over two million customers.

Since the launch of its commercial services in 1997, M1 has achieved many firsts – becoming one of the first operators to be awarded one of Singapore's two nationwide 5G standalone network license, first operator to offer nationwide 4G service, as well as ultra high-speed fixed broadband, fixed voice and other services on the Next Generation Nationwide Broadband Network (NGNBN).