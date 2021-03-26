Alexa
Taiwan Railways serves up pineapple rice burgers

Taiwan Railways Administration launched its new bento box offerings on Friday

By Lyla Liu, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/03/26 11:22
Taiwan Railways Administration serves up pineapple rice burgers for first time Friday. (TRA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Railways Administration launched its new pineapple rice burgers on Friday (March 26).

There are two flavor options for the healthy and delicious pineapple rice burgers, featuring ginger pork, and red quinoa with baked egg. Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) announced the promotion Friday and the burgers can be purchased at Taipei Main Station.

TRA stated the new pineapple dishes were launched to support farmers after China banned Taiwan pineapple imports. The organization's bento boxes (lunch boxes) also featured pineapple last week, in Taipei and Taichung.

The new pineapple rice burgers can be purchased at the No.1 Taipei Railways Bento Shop (台鐵便當本舖1號店) inside Taipei Main Station. Just 30 of the rice burgers will be made every day, until April 5, from 10 a.m., and priced at NT$69 (US$2). There are also discounts on tieguanyin tea, after buying one burger.
