Grand Canyon basketball player Oscar Frayer killed in crash

By Associated Press
2021/03/26 10:18
PHOENIX (AP) — Grand Canyon basketball player Oscar Frayer died from a car accident, three days after the Antelopes played in the NCAA Tournament for the first time. He was 23.

Frayer and his sister, 28-year-old Andrea Moore, were killed with an unidentified person in a car crash in Lodi, California, on Tuesday, the school announced Thursday.

Frayer, a senior, was a four-year starter at Grand Canyon and completed his academic requirements to graduate in April. The 6-foot-6 forward averaged 6.6 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists while helping the Lopes win the Western Conference Athletic Tournament for the first time.

The Oakland, California, native had returned to Northern California after finishing with eight points, five assists and three blocked shots in GCU's loss to Iowa at the NCAA Tournament in Indianapolis.

Updated : 2021-03-26 11:20 GMT+08:00

