Steve Cishek released from minor league contract by Astros

Houston Astros relief pitcher Steve Cishek (31) throws to Miami Marlins' Lewin Diaz during the seventh inning of a spring training baseball game, Frid... Houston Astros relief pitcher Steve Cishek (31) throws to Miami Marlins' Lewin Diaz during the seventh inning of a spring training baseball game, Friday, March 5, 2021, in Jupiter, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Pitcher Steve Cishek was released from a minor league contract Thursday by the Houston Astros.

Cishek agreed last month to a minor league deal that specified if he wasn’t added to the 40-man roster by March 25, he could request to be added within 24 hours or be released.

He made seven spring training appearances and allowed three runs — on three solo homers — and seven hits in 7 2/3 innings with 12 strikeouts and two walks.

If added to the 40-man roster, he would have received a salary of $2.25 million while in the major leagues and $200,000 while in the minors, with the chance to earn $1.5 million in performance bonuses for innings up to 70.

The side-arm-throwing, sinkerballing reliever has a 2.78 ERA with 132 saves in 594 appearances over 11 major league seasons.

The 34-year-old spent last season with the Chicago White Sox, where he appeared in 22 games and had a 5.40 ERA. He earned $1,944,444 in prorated pay from a $5.25 million salary.

Cishek spent the previous two seasons with the Chicago Cubs, making 150 appearances with 11 saves and a 2.55 ERA.

He played for Miami from 2010 until he was traded to St. Louis in July 2015. His best seasons came with the Marlins when he had 34 saves in 2013 and a career-high 39 saves the following year.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports