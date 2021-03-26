Alexa
Justin Holl scores late in OT, Maple Leafs beat Senators 3-2

By Associated Press
2021/03/26 10:12
OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Justin Holl scored at 4:42 of overtime to give the Toronto Maple Leafs a 3-2 victory over the Ottawa Senators on Thursday night.

Holl scored after Toronto star Auston Matthews broke up an Ottawa 3-on-1 in the neutral zone. Matthews wasn’t able to finish himself, but the puck found its way to Holl for his second goal of the season.

Jason Spezza and Ilya Mikheyev also scored for Toronto, and Jack Campbell made 29 saves.

Toronto, which beat Calgary 2-0 at home Saturday night to snap a 1-6-0 run, moved two points ahead of idle Winnipeg and Edmonton for the North Division lead.

Alex Formenton and Connor Brown scored for Ottawa. Anton Forsberg, in his first appearance with the Senators after being claimed off waivers last week, stopped 38 shots.

Playing its third game in four nights after beating Calgary on Monday and Wednesday, Ottawa had a five-game points streak end. That run started with a 4-3 home victory over Toronto on March 14.

Thursday night

UP NEXT

Maple Leafs: Host Edmonton on Saturday and Monday nights.

Senators: Host Montreal on Tuesday night.

Updated : 2021-03-26 11:19 GMT+08:00

