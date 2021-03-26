Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Fuel tank attacked, catches fire in southern Saudi Arabia

By JON GAMBRELL , Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/03/26 10:05
Fuel tank attacked, catches fire in southern Saudi Arabia

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A fuel tank at an oil facility in Saudi Arabia caught fire after being struck by a projectile, the kingdom said Friday, the latest such attack amid its yearslong war targeting rebels in Yemen.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the assault at Jizan in southwest Saudi Arabia near the border with Yemen.

A projectile hit a fuel tank at a distribution facility just after 9 p.m. Thursday, the Saudi Energy Ministry said in a statement carried by the state-run Saudi Press Agency.

“The attack resulted in a fire in one of the terminal’s tanks,” the statement said, without elaborating. “The attack left no casualties.”

Jizan long has been targeted by Yemen's Houthi rebels. However, the rebels did not immediately claim the attack.

Updated : 2021-03-26 11:19 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Six recent Taiwan receipt lottery jackpots remain unclaimed
Six recent Taiwan receipt lottery jackpots remain unclaimed
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for January, February revealed
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for January, February revealed
Photo of the Day: Taiwan bubble tea calorie count
Photo of the Day: Taiwan bubble tea calorie count
Stranded Taiwan container ship blocks Suez Canal
Stranded Taiwan container ship blocks Suez Canal
Titanic Taiwanese ship could be stuck in Suez Canal until mid-April
Titanic Taiwanese ship could be stuck in Suez Canal until mid-April
Japan mulling order to deploy military if China attacks Taiwan
Japan mulling order to deploy military if China attacks Taiwan
Taiwan eases restrictions on business travelers from Vietnam, Singapore
Taiwan eases restrictions on business travelers from Vietnam, Singapore
Foreigners in Taipei to have same COVID-19 vaccine eligibility as Taiwanese
Foreigners in Taipei to have same COVID-19 vaccine eligibility as Taiwanese
Cram school teacher tests positive for Covid 122 days after returning to Taiwan
Cram school teacher tests positive for Covid 122 days after returning to Taiwan
4 Taiwanese given AstraZeneca shot have adverse reactions, 40% have headaches
4 Taiwanese given AstraZeneca shot have adverse reactions, 40% have headaches