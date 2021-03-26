Taiwanese ship blocks US$9.6 billion in Suez canal trade per day

Satellite image from CNES 2021 on Thursday shows Ever Given stuck in Suez Canal. (CNES image) Satellite image from CNES 2021 on Thursday shows Ever Given stuck in Suez Canal. (CNES image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A gargantuan Taiwanese container ship stranded in the Suez Canal is delaying US$9.6 billion worth of maritime traffic per day.

The Panama-flagged Ever Given, operated by Taiwan's Evergreen Marine Corp., became wedged sideways in the middle of the canal on Tuesday (March 23). Following reports the vessel had been partially refloated, a spokesman for Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement (BSM), the vessel’s technical managers, said the ship is still grounded and reports to the contrary are "inaccurate."

Several attempts to budge the ship with tugboats have failed, leaving canal traffic at a standstill. BSM ruled out mechanical failure as precipitating the incident and the exact cause of the grounding is still unknown.



Tugs struggle in vain to move massive Ever Given. (AP photo)

According to data from Lloyd's List, on average, over 50 vessels navigate the canal on a daily basis, while 165 ships are currently stalled on either end of the waterway. The shipping journal estimates that daily westbound traffic through the canal is worth US$5.1 billion, while daily eastbound traffic is valued at US$4.5 billion, for a total of US$9.6 billion or US$400 million per hour.

Approximately 30 percent of the world's shipping container volume passes through the Suez Canal. About 12 percent of the world’s trade volume passes through the Suez Canal.

According to salvage experts, the best time to try to extricate the behemoth will be at high tide, which will occur on Sunday and Monday (March 27 and 28). However, if tugs are unable to free the ship by then, the next opportunity will not come around for 12 to 14 days.