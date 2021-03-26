Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwanese ship blocks US$9.6 billion in Suez canal trade per day

Titanic Taiwanese container ship runs up US$400 million in shipping costs every hour

  189
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/03/26 11:07
Satellite image from CNES 2021 on Thursday shows Ever Given stuck in Suez Canal. (CNES image)

Satellite image from CNES 2021 on Thursday shows Ever Given stuck in Suez Canal. (CNES image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A gargantuan Taiwanese container ship stranded in the Suez Canal is delaying US$9.6 billion worth of maritime traffic per day.

The Panama-flagged Ever Given, operated by Taiwan's Evergreen Marine Corp., became wedged sideways in the middle of the canal on Tuesday (March 23). Following reports the vessel had been partially refloated, a spokesman for Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement (BSM), the vessel’s technical managers, said the ship is still grounded and reports to the contrary are "inaccurate."

Several attempts to budge the ship with tugboats have failed, leaving canal traffic at a standstill. BSM ruled out mechanical failure as precipitating the incident and the exact cause of the grounding is still unknown.

Taiwanese ship blocks US$9.6 billion in Suez canal trade per day
Tugs struggle in vain to move massive Ever Given. (AP photo)

According to data from Lloyd's List, on average, over 50 vessels navigate the canal on a daily basis, while 165 ships are currently stalled on either end of the waterway. The shipping journal estimates that daily westbound traffic through the canal is worth US$5.1 billion, while daily eastbound traffic is valued at US$4.5 billion, for a total of US$9.6 billion or US$400 million per hour.

Approximately 30 percent of the world's shipping container volume passes through the Suez Canal. About 12 percent of the world’s trade volume passes through the Suez Canal.

According to salvage experts, the best time to try to extricate the behemoth will be at high tide, which will occur on Sunday and Monday (March 27 and 28). However, if tugs are unable to free the ship by then, the next opportunity will not come around for 12 to 14 days.
Ever Given
Evergreen Marine Corp.
Evergreen Group
Suez Canal
container ship

RELATED ARTICLES

Japanese owner of container ship stuck in Suez Canal apologizes
Japanese owner of container ship stuck in Suez Canal apologizes
2021/03/25 23:30
Photo of the Day: Buff Taiwan flexes muscles on world stage
Photo of the Day: Buff Taiwan flexes muscles on world stage
2021/03/25 17:24
Titanic Taiwanese ship could be stuck in Suez Canal until mid-April
Titanic Taiwanese ship could be stuck in Suez Canal until mid-April
2021/03/25 12:51
Stranded Taiwan container ship blocks Suez Canal
Stranded Taiwan container ship blocks Suez Canal
2021/03/24 15:42
Containers fall from Evergreen Marine vessel in rough seas
Containers fall from Evergreen Marine vessel in rough seas
2021/01/03 09:05

Updated : 2021-03-26 12:46 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Six recent Taiwan receipt lottery jackpots remain unclaimed
Six recent Taiwan receipt lottery jackpots remain unclaimed
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for January, February revealed
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for January, February revealed
Photo of the Day: Taiwan bubble tea calorie count
Photo of the Day: Taiwan bubble tea calorie count
Titanic Taiwanese ship could be stuck in Suez Canal until mid-April
Titanic Taiwanese ship could be stuck in Suez Canal until mid-April
Stranded Taiwan container ship blocks Suez Canal
Stranded Taiwan container ship blocks Suez Canal
Taiwan eases restrictions on business travelers from Vietnam, Singapore
Taiwan eases restrictions on business travelers from Vietnam, Singapore
Japan mulling order to deploy military if China attacks Taiwan
Japan mulling order to deploy military if China attacks Taiwan
Foreigners in Taipei to have same COVID-19 vaccine eligibility as Taiwanese
Foreigners in Taipei to have same COVID-19 vaccine eligibility as Taiwanese
Cram school teacher tests positive for Covid 122 days after returning to Taiwan
Cram school teacher tests positive for Covid 122 days after returning to Taiwan
4 Taiwanese given AstraZeneca shot have adverse reactions, 40% have headaches
4 Taiwanese given AstraZeneca shot have adverse reactions, 40% have headaches