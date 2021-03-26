Stevens leads Colorado State past NC State 65-61 in NIT

North Carolina State players and staff walk off the court after the team's loss in an NCAA college basketball game to Colorado State in the quarterfin... North Carolina State players and staff walk off the court after the team's loss in an NCAA college basketball game to Colorado State in the quarterfinals of the NIT, Thursday, March 25, 2021, in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Isaiah Stevens scored 18 points and David Roddy had 16 points and 11 rebounds as Colorado State narrowly beat North Carolina State 65-61 in the NIT quarterfinals on Thursday night.

Colorado State (20-6) has won 20-plus games in consecutive seasons for the first time since 2011-13.

Roddy made a fadeaway jumper with 1:21 left for a 63-59 lead, and D.J. Funderburk had a dunk at the other end following an offensive rebound for the final field goal of the game at 1:03.

Stevens had a reverse layup roll off and after a timeout with 22.6 seconds left, N.C. State's Jericole Hellems hit the back iron on a 3-point attempt. The Wolfpack had to foul three times to get Kendle Moore to the free-throw line — where he made two at 6.2.

Max Farthing missed N.C. State's 17th 3-pointer as time expired.

Moore finished with 16 points for the Rams, who missed 20 3-pointers. Roddy secured his 12th double-double of the season.

Hellems had 15 points and five assists for the Wolfpack (14-11). Funderburk had 13 points and nine rebounds, and Manny Bates added 13 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com