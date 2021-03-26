AP Week in Pictures: Asia

Two men on a motorbike alert people and anti coup protesters as armed security forces arrive to crack down on a demonstration in Mandalay, Myanmar, Tu... Two men on a motorbike alert people and anti coup protesters as armed security forces arrive to crack down on a demonstration in Mandalay, Myanmar, Tuesday, March 23, 2021. Myanmar's military junta on Tuesday took the offensive to justify last month's coup and subsequent actions against those opposed to it, even as street demonstrations continued against the takeover. (AP Photo)

A fisherman tries to catch some black bass Monday, March 22, 2021, in Lake Ashi, or Ashinoko Lake, in Hakone, Kanagawa Prefecture, southwest of Tokyo.... A fisherman tries to catch some black bass Monday, March 22, 2021, in Lake Ashi, or Ashinoko Lake, in Hakone, Kanagawa Prefecture, southwest of Tokyo. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)

Smoke rises following a fire at the Rohingya refugee camp in Balukhali, southern Bangladesh, Monday, March 22, 2021. The fire destroyed hundreds of sh... Smoke rises following a fire at the Rohingya refugee camp in Balukhali, southern Bangladesh, Monday, March 22, 2021. The fire destroyed hundreds of shelters and left thousands homeless, officials and witnesses said. (AP Photo/ Shafiqur Rahman)

Bangladeshis raise their footwear and shout slogans during a protest after Friday prayers, against the visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in... Bangladeshis raise their footwear and shout slogans during a protest after Friday prayers, against the visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Friday, March 19, 2021. Hundreds of people including Muslim devotees and left-leaning student activists on Friday rallied in Bangladesh's capital to denounce the upcoming visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to join the celebration of the country's 50th anniversary of independence. (AP Photo/Mahmud Hossain Opu)

Workers wearing face masks scale bars at a construction site as the government implements stricter measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus i... Workers wearing face masks scale bars at a construction site as the government implements stricter measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in Manila, Philippines on Monday, March 22, 2021. The Department of Health reported over 8,000 new COVID-19 cases Monday, the highest number since the pandemic hit the country last year as it struggles to contain an alarming surge in coronavirus infections. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

A station passageway is crowded with commuters wearing face masks during a rush hour at Shinagawa Station Monday, March 22, 2021, in Tokyo. Japanese P... A station passageway is crowded with commuters wearing face masks during a rush hour at Shinagawa Station Monday, March 22, 2021, in Tokyo. Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga lifted Monday a coronavirus state of emergency in Tokyo and three other remaining prefectures. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

Tokyo 2020 President Seiko Hashimoto, left, watches Japanese actress Satomi Ishihara and Paralympian Aki Taguchi light the celebration cauldron on the... Tokyo 2020 President Seiko Hashimoto, left, watches Japanese actress Satomi Ishihara and Paralympian Aki Taguchi light the celebration cauldron on the first day of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic torch relay in Naraha, Fukushima prefecture, northeastern Japan, Thursday, March 25, 2021. The torch relay for the postponed Tokyo Olympics began its 121-day journey across Japan on Thursday and is headed toward the opening ceremony in Tokyo on July 23. (Kim Kyung-Hoon/Pool Photo via AP)

Local torchbearer Mahiro Abe, 19, carries the Olympic torch route of the first section of the Fukushima Torch Relay in Naraha, Fukushima prefecture, n... Local torchbearer Mahiro Abe, 19, carries the Olympic torch route of the first section of the Fukushima Torch Relay in Naraha, Fukushima prefecture, northeastern Japan, Thursday, March 25, 2021. The torch relay for the postponed Tokyo Olympics began its 121-day journey across Japan on Thursday and is headed toward the opening ceremony in Tokyo on July 23. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

A woman looks at debris caught on a submerged bridge in Windsor, northwest of Sydney, Australia, Thursday, March 25, 2021. Emergency services have mad... A woman looks at debris caught on a submerged bridge in Windsor, northwest of Sydney, Australia, Thursday, March 25, 2021. Emergency services have made hundreds of rescues since the flooding began last week and insurance companies expect the damage in New South Wales to exceed 1 billion Australian dollars ($760 million). (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)

The roof of a structure is visible as floodwater covers large areas northwest of Sydney, Australia, Wednesday, March 24, 2021. Some 18,000 residents o... The roof of a structure is visible as floodwater covers large areas northwest of Sydney, Australia, Wednesday, March 24, 2021. Some 18,000 residents of Australia's most populous state have fled their homes since last week, with warnings the flood cleanup could stretch into April. (Lukas Coch/Pool Photo via AP)

March 19-25, 2021

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Asia and Pacific.

The gallery was curated by AP photo editor Masayo Yoshida in Tokyo.

