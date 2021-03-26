Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

AP Week in Pictures: Asia

By Associated Press
2021/03/26 09:39
The roof of a structure is visible as floodwater covers large areas northwest of Sydney, Australia, Wednesday, March 24, 2021. Some 18,000 residents o...
A woman looks at debris caught on a submerged bridge in Windsor, northwest of Sydney, Australia, Thursday, March 25, 2021. Emergency services have mad...
Local torchbearer Mahiro Abe, 19, carries the Olympic torch route of the first section of the Fukushima Torch Relay in Naraha, Fukushima prefecture, n...
Tokyo 2020 President Seiko Hashimoto, left, watches Japanese actress Satomi Ishihara and Paralympian Aki Taguchi light the celebration cauldron on the...
A station passageway is crowded with commuters wearing face masks during a rush hour at Shinagawa Station Monday, March 22, 2021, in Tokyo. Japanese P...
Workers wearing face masks scale bars at a construction site as the government implements stricter measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus i...
Bangladeshis raise their footwear and shout slogans during a protest after Friday prayers, against the visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in...
Smoke rises following a fire at the Rohingya refugee camp in Balukhali, southern Bangladesh, Monday, March 22, 2021. The fire destroyed hundreds of sh...
A fisherman tries to catch some black bass Monday, March 22, 2021, in Lake Ashi, or Ashinoko Lake, in Hakone, Kanagawa Prefecture, southwest of Tokyo....
Two men on a motorbike alert people and anti coup protesters as armed security forces arrive to crack down on a demonstration in Mandalay, Myanmar, Tu...

The roof of a structure is visible as floodwater covers large areas northwest of Sydney, Australia, Wednesday, March 24, 2021. Some 18,000 residents o...

A woman looks at debris caught on a submerged bridge in Windsor, northwest of Sydney, Australia, Thursday, March 25, 2021. Emergency services have mad...

Local torchbearer Mahiro Abe, 19, carries the Olympic torch route of the first section of the Fukushima Torch Relay in Naraha, Fukushima prefecture, n...

Tokyo 2020 President Seiko Hashimoto, left, watches Japanese actress Satomi Ishihara and Paralympian Aki Taguchi light the celebration cauldron on the...

A station passageway is crowded with commuters wearing face masks during a rush hour at Shinagawa Station Monday, March 22, 2021, in Tokyo. Japanese P...

Workers wearing face masks scale bars at a construction site as the government implements stricter measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus i...

Bangladeshis raise their footwear and shout slogans during a protest after Friday prayers, against the visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in...

Smoke rises following a fire at the Rohingya refugee camp in Balukhali, southern Bangladesh, Monday, March 22, 2021. The fire destroyed hundreds of sh...

A fisherman tries to catch some black bass Monday, March 22, 2021, in Lake Ashi, or Ashinoko Lake, in Hakone, Kanagawa Prefecture, southwest of Tokyo....

Two men on a motorbike alert people and anti coup protesters as armed security forces arrive to crack down on a demonstration in Mandalay, Myanmar, Tu...

March 19-25, 2021

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Asia and Pacific.

The gallery was curated by AP photo editor Masayo Yoshida in Tokyo.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Updated : 2021-03-26 11:19 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Six recent Taiwan receipt lottery jackpots remain unclaimed
Six recent Taiwan receipt lottery jackpots remain unclaimed
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for January, February revealed
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for January, February revealed
Photo of the Day: Taiwan bubble tea calorie count
Photo of the Day: Taiwan bubble tea calorie count
Stranded Taiwan container ship blocks Suez Canal
Stranded Taiwan container ship blocks Suez Canal
Titanic Taiwanese ship could be stuck in Suez Canal until mid-April
Titanic Taiwanese ship could be stuck in Suez Canal until mid-April
Japan mulling order to deploy military if China attacks Taiwan
Japan mulling order to deploy military if China attacks Taiwan
Taiwan eases restrictions on business travelers from Vietnam, Singapore
Taiwan eases restrictions on business travelers from Vietnam, Singapore
Foreigners in Taipei to have same COVID-19 vaccine eligibility as Taiwanese
Foreigners in Taipei to have same COVID-19 vaccine eligibility as Taiwanese
Cram school teacher tests positive for Covid 122 days after returning to Taiwan
Cram school teacher tests positive for Covid 122 days after returning to Taiwan
4 Taiwanese given AstraZeneca shot have adverse reactions, 40% have headaches
4 Taiwanese given AstraZeneca shot have adverse reactions, 40% have headaches