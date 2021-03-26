Alexa
Lions sign WR Kalif Raymond

By Associated Press
2021/03/26 09:23
ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions signed free agent wide receiver Kalif Raymond.

The team announced the move Thursday.

The 26-year-old Raymond spent the past two seasons with the Tennessee Titans. He had nine catches last season.

Raymond has also played for the Denver Broncos and New York Giants and Jets. In 35 career games, he has 19 receptions for 369 yards and a touchdown. He has also returned 56 punts and 53 kickoffs.

Updated : 2021-03-26 11:18 GMT+08:00

