Owl Square Defies Market Odds to Expand Residential Rental Space Market

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 26 March 2021 - Owl Square has recently signed a nearly 10-year lease for the entire building located at 20 Luard Road, Wanchai, with a floor area of 22,300 square feet and an estimated leasable area of over 19,000 square feet. The serviced apartment in Wan Chai is designed to provide privacy, convenience, and safekeeping of your belongings. Whether it's the location of power outlets or USB ports, or the doors opening to the left or right, these details matter. The company also have a serviced apartment in sheung wan that's close to central to cater the needs of the corporate workforce in terms of living and working in the heart of the city.





The current clientele of Owl Square's coliving or serviced apartment rental properties are mainly locals, expatriates, students, and professionals. Since the property type provides a variety of types of rental packages and offers flexible pricing model, the overall occupancy rate has reached over 90% even under the impact of the epidemic.





Owl Square was founded in 2017 by its founder, Max Poon, after raising nearly $100 million from a Hong Kong listed company and Hong Kong famous families. With 14 serviced apartment locations across Hong Kong Island and Kowloon, Owl Square offers nearly 2,000 beautifully decorated small to medium sized units with flexible leases, rent inclusive of management fees, utilities, internet access and weekly housekeeping and laundry services. In addition, Owl Square welcomes tenants from all walks of life and offers affordable, comfortable, convenient and safe housing to help solve housing problems for all types of residents. It is a fun place for all residents to live, combining the comforts of home with the elements of modern living.



