By Associated Press
2021/03/26 08:31
Winthrop's Kelsey leaving for College of Charleston job

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Pat Kelsey is leaving Winthrop to become College of Charleston's men's basketball coach.

Charleston athletic director Matt Roberts announced Kelsey's hiring Thursday. Kelsey, 45, spent nine seasons with the Eagles, leading them to three NCAA Tournament berths including this past season.

Winthrop, seeded 12th, fell to No. 5 seed Villanova in the tournament's opening round last week.

Kelsey's Eagles opened 16-0 for the best start ever in the Big South Conference before finishing 23-2.

Kelsey takes over for Earl Grant, who left the Cougars for the Boston College coaching job earlier this month.

Charleston is coming off a 9-10 season where its final four games of the regular season due to COVID-10 concerns.

Updated : 2021-03-26 09:44 GMT+08:00

