Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Nike faces social media storm in China over Xinjiang statement

By REUTERS
2021/03/26 08:54
A woman wearing a mask passes by a Nike store in Beijing on Thursday, March 25, 2021. China's ruling Communist Party is lashing out at H&M and...

A woman wearing a mask passes by a Nike store in Beijing on Thursday, March 25, 2021. China's ruling Communist Party is lashing out at H&M and...

BEIJING (Reuters) -Anger with Nike Inc erupted on Chinese social media late on Wednesday after China’s netizens spotted a statement from the sporting goods giant saying it was “concerned” about reports of forced labour in Xinjiang and that it does not use cotton from the region.

Topics around the Nike statement were among the highest trending on China’s Twitter-like social media Weibo on Thursday, and the social media backlash had a wider fallout.

Popular Chinese actor Wang Yibo terminated his contract as a representative for Nike in response to social media criticism over the company’s Xinjiang statement, his agency said on Weibo on Thursday.

It was unclear when Nike had put out the statement, which did not have a date on it. Nike did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“We are concerned about reports of forced labor in, and connected to, the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region (XUAR),” Nike said in the statement.

“Nike does not source products from the XUAR and we have confirmed with our contract suppliers that they are not using textiles or spun yarn from the region.”

The social media fallout comes as relations between the United States and China have deteriorated in recent years.

In the latest development, the United States, the European Union, Britain and Canada on Monday imposed sanctions on Chinese officials for alleged human rights abuses in Xinjiang. China retaliated with sanctions on European lawmakers and institutions.

Earlier this week, at least one Chinese online retailer appeared to drop H&M’s products amid social media attacks on the Swedish company for saying it was “deeply concerned” about reports of forced labour in Xinjiang.

Activists and some Western politicians accuse China of using torture, forced labour and sterilisations in Xinjiang. China has denied these claims and says it is providing vocational training, and that its measures are needed to fight extremism.

Hu Xijin, editor-in-chief of the state-run Global Times urged Western companies on Wednesday to be “highly cautious” and not to “suppress China’s Xinjiang” in a social media post.

To do so would “undoubtedly arouse the anger of the Chinese public,” he added. He did not single out any companies.

Reporting by Ryan Woo; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa
Nike
Xinjian
XUAR

RELATED ARTICLES

Chinese netizens attack Nike over Xinjiang statement
Chinese netizens attack Nike over Xinjiang statement
2021/03/25 13:27
Nike school bullying ad sparks calls for boycott in Japan
Nike school bullying ad sparks calls for boycott in Japan
2020/12/03 15:09
Thousands of mosques destroyed or damaged in Xinjiang
Thousands of mosques destroyed or damaged in Xinjiang
2020/09/26 17:53
11 Chinese businesses tied to human rights abuses added to new US sanctions list
11 Chinese businesses tied to human rights abuses added to new US sanctions list
2020/07/21 11:32
Taiwanese footwear contractor for Nike, Converse to lay off 30,000 workers in Vietnam: Report
Taiwanese footwear contractor for Nike, Converse to lay off 30,000 workers in Vietnam: Report
2020/05/14 16:15

Updated : 2021-03-26 09:43 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Six recent Taiwan receipt lottery jackpots remain unclaimed
Six recent Taiwan receipt lottery jackpots remain unclaimed
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for January, February revealed
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for January, February revealed
Photo of the Day: Taiwan bubble tea calorie count
Photo of the Day: Taiwan bubble tea calorie count
Stranded Taiwan container ship blocks Suez Canal
Stranded Taiwan container ship blocks Suez Canal
Titanic Taiwanese ship could be stuck in Suez Canal until mid-April
Titanic Taiwanese ship could be stuck in Suez Canal until mid-April
Japan mulling order to deploy military if China attacks Taiwan
Japan mulling order to deploy military if China attacks Taiwan
Taiwan eases restrictions on business travelers from Vietnam, Singapore
Taiwan eases restrictions on business travelers from Vietnam, Singapore
Foreigners in Taipei to have same COVID-19 vaccine eligibility as Taiwanese
Foreigners in Taipei to have same COVID-19 vaccine eligibility as Taiwanese
4 Taiwanese given AstraZeneca shot have adverse reactions, 40% have headaches
4 Taiwanese given AstraZeneca shot have adverse reactions, 40% have headaches
Cram school teacher tests positive for Covid 122 days after returning to Taiwan
Cram school teacher tests positive for Covid 122 days after returning to Taiwan