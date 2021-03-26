Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Florida guards Locke, Glover transferring, increasing hole

By Associated Press
2021/03/26 06:55
Florida guards Locke, Glover transferring, increasing hole

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida guards Noah Locke and Ques Glover entered the transfer portal Thursday, one a surprise and the other expected. Losing them creates an even bigger backcourt hole for coach Mike White.

Locke started 51 of the team's last 52 games. He averaged 10.6 points and shot 40% from 3-point range this season. He's looking for a more prominent role after finishing as the team's fifth-leading scorer behind point guard Tre Mann, Keyontae Johnson, Colin Castleton and Tyree Appleby.

With Mann leaving school early for the NBA and Johnson's future uncertain following his unexplained collapse in early December, Locke likely would have been a key returner for coach Mike White. Instead, he will transfer — there should be no shortage of suitors for a 3-point specialist and team leader — and White might have a more significant rebuilding project on his hands than anticipated.

White also lost his top assistant Thursday when Jordan Mincy took the head coaching job at nearby Jacksonville University.

A three-year starter, Locke was at his best as a sophomore. He shot 48% from 3-point range in Southeastern Conference play, which was tied for the highest in league play since Vanderbilt's John Jenkins in 1996 (minimum 50 attempts).

Glover, meanwhile, didn't play in the SEC or NCAA tournaments. He scored 49 points in 20 games this season after finishing with 136 points in 31 games as a freshman in 2019-20.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-03-26 08:17 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Six recent Taiwan receipt lottery jackpots remain unclaimed
Six recent Taiwan receipt lottery jackpots remain unclaimed
Photo of the Day: Taiwan bubble tea calorie count
Photo of the Day: Taiwan bubble tea calorie count
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for January, February revealed
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for January, February revealed
Stranded Taiwan container ship blocks Suez Canal
Stranded Taiwan container ship blocks Suez Canal
Titanic Taiwanese ship could be stuck in Suez Canal until mid-April
Titanic Taiwanese ship could be stuck in Suez Canal until mid-April
Japan mulling order to deploy military if China attacks Taiwan
Japan mulling order to deploy military if China attacks Taiwan
Foreigners in Taipei to have same COVID-19 vaccine eligibility as Taiwanese
Foreigners in Taipei to have same COVID-19 vaccine eligibility as Taiwanese
Taiwan eases restrictions on business travelers from Vietnam, Singapore
Taiwan eases restrictions on business travelers from Vietnam, Singapore
4 Taiwanese given AstraZeneca shot have adverse reactions, 40% have headaches
4 Taiwanese given AstraZeneca shot have adverse reactions, 40% have headaches
Demolition worker falls 13 floors to his death in southern Taiwan
Demolition worker falls 13 floors to his death in southern Taiwan