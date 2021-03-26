Alexa
New Zealand wins toss, bats in 3rd ODI vs. Bangladesh

By Associated Press
2021/03/26 06:25
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand won the toss and elected to bat Friday in the third one-day cricket international against Bangladesh at the Basin Reserve.

The three-match series is already decided with New Zealand, who won the toss in all three matches, winning the first by eight wickets and the second by five wickets.

Veteran batsman Ross Taylor returned to the New Zealand lineup in place of Will Young after missing the first two matches with a hamstring strain.

Bangladesh named right-arm fast bowler Rubel Hossain in place of allrounder Mohammad Saifuddin.

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Devon Conway, Tom Latham (captain), Ross Taylor, Jimmy Neesham, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Trent Boult.

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal (captain), Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Mithun, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mahedi Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Rubel Hossain.

Umpires: Chris Gaffaney and Wayne Knights, New Zealand.

TV umpire: Chris Brown, New Zealand. Match referee: Jeff Crowe, New Zealand.

