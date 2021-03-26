Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

NCAA D-I soccer tournaments to be held in North Carolina

By Associated Press
2021/03/26 06:38
NCAA D-I soccer tournaments to be held in North Carolina

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The men’s and women’s NCAA Division I soccer tournaments will be held in Cary, North Carolina, and surrounding areas under a plan approved by an oversight committee.

The NCAA's soccer committees believe having all 48 women's teams and 36 men's teams in one region will help minimize travel, eliminate the need to comply with differing local COVID-19 protocols and cut the length of the postseason.

Having all the teams in one location will also centralize testing. The postseason tournaments were postponed until this spring because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Both national championship games will be held on May 17 at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary.

Wake Forest, North Carolina-Wilmington and UNC Greensboro are among the area campuses that will host games, as well as other sites including Bryan Park in Greensboro and the J. Burt Gillette Athletic Complex in Wilson.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-03-26 08:15 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Six recent Taiwan receipt lottery jackpots remain unclaimed
Six recent Taiwan receipt lottery jackpots remain unclaimed
Photo of the Day: Taiwan bubble tea calorie count
Photo of the Day: Taiwan bubble tea calorie count
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for January, February revealed
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for January, February revealed
Stranded Taiwan container ship blocks Suez Canal
Stranded Taiwan container ship blocks Suez Canal
Titanic Taiwanese ship could be stuck in Suez Canal until mid-April
Titanic Taiwanese ship could be stuck in Suez Canal until mid-April
Japan mulling order to deploy military if China attacks Taiwan
Japan mulling order to deploy military if China attacks Taiwan
Foreigners in Taipei to have same COVID-19 vaccine eligibility as Taiwanese
Foreigners in Taipei to have same COVID-19 vaccine eligibility as Taiwanese
Taiwan eases restrictions on business travelers from Vietnam, Singapore
Taiwan eases restrictions on business travelers from Vietnam, Singapore
4 Taiwanese given AstraZeneca shot have adverse reactions, 40% have headaches
4 Taiwanese given AstraZeneca shot have adverse reactions, 40% have headaches
Demolition worker falls 13 floors to his death in southern Taiwan
Demolition worker falls 13 floors to his death in southern Taiwan