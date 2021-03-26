Seahawks boost pass rush by signing DE Kerry Hyder Jr.

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks have bolstered their pass rush by signing former San Francisco defensive end Kerry Hyder Jr.

Hyder is coming off his best season after setting career highs in starts (14), sacks (8½) and tackles (49). Injuries provided Hyder the opportunity to start for the 49ers and he responded with a standout performance.

Hyder was expected to be in a rotation with Nick Bosa and Dee Ford last season before injuries presented Hyder with more of an opportunity. He ended up playing nearly 70% of the defensive snaps last season.

Hyder’s best previous year came in 2016 with Detroit when he had eight sacks and 19 quarterback hits. Hyder played for Dallas in 2019.

Hyder's signing and the expected return of veteran Benson Mayowa should help address one of Seattle’s biggest needs in the pass rush. The Seahawks released veteran Carlos Dunlap this month to free salary cap space and Dunlap remains unsigned through the early stages of free agency.

