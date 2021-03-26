Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

How major US stock indexes fared Thursday

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/03/26 04:25
How major US stock indexes fared Thursday

Stocks closed higher on Wall Street Thursday after shaking off some wobbles from earlier in the day.

Gains for banks and industrial companies offset weakness in Big Tech stocks including Facebook and Microsoft. The S&P 500 rose 0.5%, the latest ebb in the back-and-forth trading it’s gone through the last few weeks. Treasury yields continued to stabilize.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 rose 20.38 points, or 0.5%, to 3,909.52.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 199.42 points, or 0.6%, to 32,619.48.

The Nasdaq rose 15.79 points, or 0.1%, to 12,977.68.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 48.86 points, or 2.3% to 2,183.12.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 3.58 points, or 0.1%.

The Dow is down 8.49 points, or less than 0.1%.

The Nasdaq is down 237.55 points, or 1.8%.

The Russell 2000 is down 104.42 points, or 4.6%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 153.45 points, or 4.1%.

The Dow is up 2,013 points, or 6.6%.

The Nasdaq is up 89.40 points, or 0.7%.

The Russell 2000 is up 208.27 points, or 10.5%.

Updated : 2021-03-26 06:44 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Six recent Taiwan receipt lottery jackpots remain unclaimed
Six recent Taiwan receipt lottery jackpots remain unclaimed
Photo of the Day: Taiwan bubble tea calorie count
Photo of the Day: Taiwan bubble tea calorie count
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for January, February revealed
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for January, February revealed
Stranded Taiwan container ship blocks Suez Canal
Stranded Taiwan container ship blocks Suez Canal
Titanic Taiwanese ship could be stuck in Suez Canal until mid-April
Titanic Taiwanese ship could be stuck in Suez Canal until mid-April
Japan mulling order to deploy military if China attacks Taiwan
Japan mulling order to deploy military if China attacks Taiwan
Foreigners in Taipei to have same COVID-19 vaccine eligibility as Taiwanese
Foreigners in Taipei to have same COVID-19 vaccine eligibility as Taiwanese
Taiwan eases restrictions on business travelers from Vietnam, Singapore
Taiwan eases restrictions on business travelers from Vietnam, Singapore
4 Taiwanese given AstraZeneca shot have adverse reactions, 40% have headaches
4 Taiwanese given AstraZeneca shot have adverse reactions, 40% have headaches
Demolition worker falls 13 floors to his death in southern Taiwan
Demolition worker falls 13 floors to his death in southern Taiwan