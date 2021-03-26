Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Pitcher Gio Gonzalez retires after 13 major league seasons

By Associated Press
2021/03/26 03:57
FILE - Chicago White Sox starter Gio Gonzalez delivers a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers in Chicago, in th...

FILE - Chicago White Sox starter Gio Gonzalez delivers a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers in Chicago, in th...

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — Pitcher Gio Gonzalez says he has retired after 13 major league seasons.

The 35-year-old left-hander signed a minor league contract with the Miami Marlins and made one exhibition appearance, allowing seven runs and eight hits last Saturday while getting just one out against Washington, his former team.

“I gave it one last fight, unfortunately my body wasn’t keeping up with my mind,” Gonzalez wrote on Instagram. “My heart and my mind are finally at peace with my decision.”

González, a South Florida native, pitched in 12 games last year for Chicago White Sox with four starts and had an ERA of 4.83. He has a career record of 131-101 with a 3.70 ERA in 13 seasons for four teams.

He was a two-time All-Star, with Oakland in 2011 and Washington in 2012. He also played for Milwaukee.

Gonzalez would have received a $1 million salary in the major leagues if he had been added to the 40-man roster.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-03-26 06:43 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Six recent Taiwan receipt lottery jackpots remain unclaimed
Six recent Taiwan receipt lottery jackpots remain unclaimed
Photo of the Day: Taiwan bubble tea calorie count
Photo of the Day: Taiwan bubble tea calorie count
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for January, February revealed
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for January, February revealed
Stranded Taiwan container ship blocks Suez Canal
Stranded Taiwan container ship blocks Suez Canal
Titanic Taiwanese ship could be stuck in Suez Canal until mid-April
Titanic Taiwanese ship could be stuck in Suez Canal until mid-April
Japan mulling order to deploy military if China attacks Taiwan
Japan mulling order to deploy military if China attacks Taiwan
Foreigners in Taipei to have same COVID-19 vaccine eligibility as Taiwanese
Foreigners in Taipei to have same COVID-19 vaccine eligibility as Taiwanese
Taiwan eases restrictions on business travelers from Vietnam, Singapore
Taiwan eases restrictions on business travelers from Vietnam, Singapore
4 Taiwanese given AstraZeneca shot have adverse reactions, 40% have headaches
4 Taiwanese given AstraZeneca shot have adverse reactions, 40% have headaches
Demolition worker falls 13 floors to his death in southern Taiwan
Demolition worker falls 13 floors to his death in southern Taiwan