Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/03/26 03:51
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for May delivery fell $2.62 to $58.56 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude oil for May delivery fell $2.46 to $61.95 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for April delivery fell 7 cents to $1.92 a gallon. April heating oil fell 8 cents to $1.75 a gallon. April natural gas rose 5 cents to $2.57 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for April delivery fell $8.10 to $1,725.10 an ounce. Silver for May delivery fell 18 cents to $25.05 an ounce and May copper fell 8 cents to $3.98 a pound.

The dollar rose to 109.11 Japanese yen from 108.71 yen. The euro fell to $1.1779 from $1.1820.

Updated : 2021-03-26 06:43 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Six recent Taiwan receipt lottery jackpots remain unclaimed
Six recent Taiwan receipt lottery jackpots remain unclaimed
Photo of the Day: Taiwan bubble tea calorie count
Photo of the Day: Taiwan bubble tea calorie count
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for January, February revealed
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for January, February revealed
Stranded Taiwan container ship blocks Suez Canal
Stranded Taiwan container ship blocks Suez Canal
Titanic Taiwanese ship could be stuck in Suez Canal until mid-April
Titanic Taiwanese ship could be stuck in Suez Canal until mid-April
Japan mulling order to deploy military if China attacks Taiwan
Japan mulling order to deploy military if China attacks Taiwan
Foreigners in Taipei to have same COVID-19 vaccine eligibility as Taiwanese
Foreigners in Taipei to have same COVID-19 vaccine eligibility as Taiwanese
Taiwan eases restrictions on business travelers from Vietnam, Singapore
Taiwan eases restrictions on business travelers from Vietnam, Singapore
4 Taiwanese given AstraZeneca shot have adverse reactions, 40% have headaches
4 Taiwanese given AstraZeneca shot have adverse reactions, 40% have headaches
Demolition worker falls 13 floors to his death in southern Taiwan
Demolition worker falls 13 floors to his death in southern Taiwan