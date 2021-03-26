Alexa
Dortmund defender Zagadou out for season with knee injury

By Associated Press
2021/03/26 03:24
DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Borussia Dortmund defender Dan-Axel Zagadou will not play again this season because he needs another knee operation, the club said.

Dortmund said the 21-year-old French center-back was examined after feeling a knee problem in training and “will not be available for the rest of the season.”

Zagadou has been restricted to 13 games all season for Dortmund after a string of injuries. Knee ligament problems ruled him out for much of the end of the 2019-20 season and the start of 2020-21. He then missed eight games in January and February with a muscle injury.

His latest setback comes as Dortmund prepares to face Manchester City in the first leg of their Champions League quarterfinal on April 6. In the Bundesliga, Dortmund is fifth and trying to rescue a troubled season by breaking into the top four to qualify for next season's Champions League.

