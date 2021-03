Miami Open Results

Thursday At Tennis Center at Crandon Park Miami Purse: $3,343,785 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor MIAMI (AP) _ Results Thursday from Miami Open at Tennis Center at Crandon Park (seedings in parentheses): Men's Singles Round of 128

Thanasi Kokkinakis, Australia, def. Shintaro Mochizuki, Japan, 6-3, 6-3.

Mikhail Kukushkin, Kazakhstan, def. Jack Draper, Britain, 7-5, ret.

Bjorn Fratangelo, United States, def. Fernando Verdasco, Spain, 6-4, 6-4.

Ilya Ivashka, Belarus, def. Kwon Soon Woo, South Korea, 7-6 (4), 6-7 (4), 7-6 (3).

Denis Kudla, United States, def. Jeremy Chardy, France, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Jordan Thompson, Australia, def. Federico Delbonis, Argentina, 7-6 (6), 6-4.

Women's Singles

Round of 64

Victoria Azarenka (14), Belarus, def. Laura Siegemund, Germany, walkover.

Ekaterina Alexandrova (30), Russia, def. Nadia Podoroska, Argentina, 6-0, 6-4.

Ana Konjuh, Croatia, def. Madison Keys (18), United States, 6-4, 6-2.

Belinda Bencic (11), Switzerland, def. Zarina Diyas, Kazakhstan, 6-2, 6-1.

Elina Svitolina (5), Ukraine, def. Shelby Rogers, United States, 3-6, 7-5, 6-3.

Johanna Konta (17), Britain, def. Magda Linette, Poland, 6-4, 7-5.

Angelique Kerber (24), Germany, def. Renata Zarazua, Mexico, 6-0, 6-0.

Men's Doubles

Round of 32

John Isner and Taylor Fritz, United States, def. Adrian Mannarino, France, and Alexander Bublik, Kazakhstan, 7-5, 6-3.

Tim Puetz and Alexander Zverev, Germany, def. Marcel Granollers, Spain, and Horacio Zeballos (3), Argentina, 6-2, 6-4.

Karen Khachanov and Andrey Rublev, Russia, def. Lukasz Kubot, Poland, and Wesley Koolhof (6), Netherlands, 6-4, 6-2.