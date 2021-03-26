New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Thursday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|May
|128.65
|Up
|.10
|May
|127.00
|127.55
|125.20
|126.60
|Up
|.10
|Jul
|128.80
|129.50
|127.30
|128.65
|Up
|.10
|Sep
|130.70
|131.35
|129.25
|130.60
|Up
|.10
|Dec
|133.05
|133.65
|131.60
|132.95
|Up
|.20
|Mar
|135.35
|135.35
|133.55
|134.90
|Up
|.30
|May
|135.60
|136.20
|134.40
|135.75
|Up
|.30
|Jul
|136.00
|136.65
|134.90
|136.20
|Up
|.25
|Sep
|136.30
|136.95
|135.15
|136.50
|Up
|.25
|Dec
|136.90
|137.35
|135.70
|136.95
|Up
|.30
|Mar
|137.65
|Up
|.30
|May
|138.25
|Up
|.30
|Jul
|138.80
|Up
|.30
|Sep
|139.25
|Up
|.30
|Dec
|140.30
|Up
|.30