Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

BC-US--Coffee, US

By Associated Press
2021/03/26 03:17
BC-US--Coffee, US

New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Thursday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
May 128.65 Up .10
May 127.00 127.55 125.20 126.60 Up .10
Jul 128.80 129.50 127.30 128.65 Up .10
Sep 130.70 131.35 129.25 130.60 Up .10
Dec 133.05 133.65 131.60 132.95 Up .20
Mar 135.35 135.35 133.55 134.90 Up .30
May 135.60 136.20 134.40 135.75 Up .30
Jul 136.00 136.65 134.90 136.20 Up .25
Sep 136.30 136.95 135.15 136.50 Up .25
Dec 136.90 137.35 135.70 136.95 Up .30
Mar 137.65 Up .30
May 138.25 Up .30
Jul 138.80 Up .30
Sep 139.25 Up .30
Dec 140.30 Up .30

Updated : 2021-03-26 05:11 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Six recent Taiwan receipt lottery jackpots remain unclaimed
Six recent Taiwan receipt lottery jackpots remain unclaimed
Photo of the Day: Taiwan bubble tea calorie count
Photo of the Day: Taiwan bubble tea calorie count
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for January, February revealed
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for January, February revealed
Stranded Taiwan container ship blocks Suez Canal
Stranded Taiwan container ship blocks Suez Canal
Titanic Taiwanese ship could be stuck in Suez Canal until mid-April
Titanic Taiwanese ship could be stuck in Suez Canal until mid-April
Japan mulling order to deploy military if China attacks Taiwan
Japan mulling order to deploy military if China attacks Taiwan
Foreigners in Taipei to have same COVID-19 vaccine eligibility as Taiwanese
Foreigners in Taipei to have same COVID-19 vaccine eligibility as Taiwanese
Taiwan eases restrictions on business travelers from Vietnam, Singapore
Taiwan eases restrictions on business travelers from Vietnam, Singapore
4 Taiwanese given AstraZeneca shot have adverse reactions, 40% have headaches
4 Taiwanese given AstraZeneca shot have adverse reactions, 40% have headaches
Demolition worker falls 13 floors to his death in southern Taiwan
Demolition worker falls 13 floors to his death in southern Taiwan