Police, FBI on scene at University of Kentucky hospital

By Associated Press
2021/03/26 02:16
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Police and FBI agents were investigating an incident at the the University of Kentucky’s Chandler Hospital emergency room Thursday.

The university sent out a campus alert around 11 a.m. asking people to avoid the area. University officials said other parts of the campus are safe and operating normally.

The FBI, campus police and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were on the scene, but authorities have not announced why they have a presence at the hospital.

The FBI Louisville office said its Lexington agency is “aware of the situation at University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital and is reporting to the scene to assist.”

Some officers were dressed in bomb gear and there was a robot deployed on the scene, according to media reports.

Police shut off access to some roads near the hospital.

Updated : 2021-03-26 03:42 GMT+08:00

