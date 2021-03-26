Alexa
AP Source: Toronto guard Norm Powell traded to Blazers

By ANNE M. PETERSON , AP Sports Writer, Associated Press
2021/03/26 02:11
Toronto Raptors guard Norman Powell looks towards the scoreboard during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Detroit Pistons, Wednesd...
Toronto Raptors guard Norman Powell looks towards the scoreboard during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Detroit Pistons, Wednesd...

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Portland Trail Blazers have acquired shooting guard Norm Powell in a trade with the Toronto Raptors, a person with knowledge of the deal said Thursday.

In exchange, the Blazers have sent Gary Trent Jr. and Rodney Hood to the Raptors. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the trade had not been formally announced. The deal was first reported by ESPN.

Powell, 27, is averaging a career-best 19.6 points per game this season and is shooting 43.5% from beyond the arc. He scored a career-high 43 points against the Pistons earlier this month.

Powell, who had a player option for next season, was expected to instead test free agency this summer.

He was the 46th overall pick in the 2015 draft out of UCLA by the Milwaukee Bucks, who dealt him on draft night to the Raptors.

The Blazers (25-18) are sitting in sixth place in the Western Conference. Portland had a two-game losing streak headed into Thursday night's game at Miami.

Trent, a restricted free agent after this season, is averaging a career-best 15 points per game. The 22-year-old is in his third season. He was selected 37th overall in the 2018 draft by Sacramento.

Hood, 28, has averaged 4.7 points and 19.1 minutes in 38 games this season, with five starts.

AP Basketball Writer Tim Reynolds contributed to this report.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-03-26 03:42 GMT+08:00

