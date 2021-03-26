Alexa
Tommy Hunter released from minor league contract by Mets

By Associated Press
2021/03/26 01:24
PORT ST.. LUCIE, Fla. (AP) — Right-hander Tommy Hunter was released from a minor league contract by the New York Mets on Thursday.

The 34-year-old was 1-1 with a 3.60 ERA in five spring training appearances. He allowed two runs and three hits in five innings with three strikeouts and four walks.

He agreed last month to a contract that would have called for a $2.25 million salary in the major leagues had he been added to the 40-man roster. The deal specified that if the Mets did not add him to the 40-man roster by March 24, he would be released if requested or added to the roster within 24 hours.

Hunter went 0-1 with one save and a 4.01 ERA in 24 games for Philadelphia last season. He also has played for Texas, Baltimore, the Chicago Cubs, Cleveland and Tampa Bay.

Hunter is 56-45 with 22 saves and 4.08 ERA in 472 games during a 13-year career. A starter in his early days, he’s pitched exclusively in relief since 2012.

Updated : 2021-03-26 03:40 GMT+08:00

