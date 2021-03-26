Alexa
The Latest: South Carolina plans for fans at spring FB game

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/03/26 00:28
The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

South Carolina plans to have about 9,000 fans at Williams-Brice Stadium for its spring football game on April 24.

The school said that because of continuing COVID-19 concerns, seats in the lower and club levels of the stadium will be general admission on a first-come, first-serve basis in socially distanced pods of five according to CDC guidelines.

Available seats will be designated with a green “please sit here” sticker. Face coverings over the nose and mouth will be required to attend and will have to be worn except when eating or drinking.

South Carolina athletic director Ray Tanner said information the school’s received from health officials are “promising trends” regarding the pandemic, and the guidelines for the game are part of that.

