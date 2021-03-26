Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Editor of top German newspaper reinstated after probe

By Associated Press
2021/03/26 00:52
Editor of top German newspaper reinstated after probe

BERLIN (AP) — The chief editor of Germany’s top-selling newspaper, the daily Bild, is back at work after being temporarily suspended during an investigation into possible “compliance violations,” German news agency dpa reported Thursday.

Bild Editor-in-Chief Julian Reichelt had denied the allegations at the center of the investigation, which the company didn’t detail. Dpa said Thursday that they were over alleged drug use and the alleged bullying of coworkers.

Publishing company Axel Springer SE said that going forward Reichelt would lead the tabloid paper together with Alexandra Wuerzbach, the chief editor of Bild’s Sunday edition, Bild am Sonntag. She also led Bild during his absence.

Axel Springe said that the investigation identified mistakes in Reichelt's management style but they weren't of a nature that would justify his dismissal.

Updated : 2021-03-26 02:10 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Six recent Taiwan receipt lottery jackpots remain unclaimed
Six recent Taiwan receipt lottery jackpots remain unclaimed
Photo of the Day: Taiwan bubble tea calorie count
Photo of the Day: Taiwan bubble tea calorie count
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for January, February revealed
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for January, February revealed
Stranded Taiwan container ship blocks Suez Canal
Stranded Taiwan container ship blocks Suez Canal
Japan mulling order to deploy military if China attacks Taiwan
Japan mulling order to deploy military if China attacks Taiwan
Titanic Taiwanese ship could be stuck in Suez Canal until mid-April
Titanic Taiwanese ship could be stuck in Suez Canal until mid-April
Foreigners in Taipei to have same COVID-19 vaccine eligibility as Taiwanese
Foreigners in Taipei to have same COVID-19 vaccine eligibility as Taiwanese
4 Taiwanese given AstraZeneca shot have adverse reactions, 40% have headaches
4 Taiwanese given AstraZeneca shot have adverse reactions, 40% have headaches
Demolition worker falls 13 floors to his death in southern Taiwan
Demolition worker falls 13 floors to his death in southern Taiwan
Taiwan eases restrictions on business travelers from Vietnam, Singapore
Taiwan eases restrictions on business travelers from Vietnam, Singapore