AP source: Magic sending Fournier to Celtics for draft picks

By TIM REYNOLDS , AP Basketball Writer, Associated Press
2021/03/26 00:10
Orlando Magic guard Evan Fournier (10) gets past Denver Nuggets guard PJ Dozier, left, for a shot during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Tu...

Evan Fournier is being traded by the Orlando Magic to the Boston Celtics for a pair of second-round draft picks, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said Thursday.

The Celtics were able to take on Fournier's salary by using part of the trade exception that they created last year in the move that sent Gordon Hayward to Charlotte, the person told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal was still pending NBA approval.

Fournier is averaging career highs of 19.7 points and 3.7 assists this season for the Magic, who turned trade-deadline day in the NBA into the start of their rebuild. Orlando also struck a deal earlier Thursday with Chicago to send All-Star forward Nikola Vucevic to the Bulls.

Vucevic and Fournier were Orlando's two leading scorers this season.

Fournier gives the Celtics added wing depth and another ballhandler. The Celtics started Thursday eighth in the Eastern Conference with a 21-23 record, well below their expectations coming into the season.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Updated : 2021-03-26 02:08 GMT+08:00

