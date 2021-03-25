Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Stan Wawrinka out 'a few weeks' after foot surgery

By Associated Press
2021/03/25 23:10
Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka wipes his forehead in his first round men's singles match of the ABN AMRO world tennis tournament against Russia's Karen K...

Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka wipes his forehead in his first round men's singles match of the ABN AMRO world tennis tournament against Russia's Karen K...

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Three-time Grand Slam winner Stan Wawrinka has undergone surgery for an injury to his left foot.

Wawrinka said Thursday that he would be out “for a few weeks," with the French Open starting May 23. He won at Roland Garros in 2015.

“After having some problems in my left foot for a while, I have decided to do a small procedure on it,” Wawrinka wrote on his social media accounts.

The world No. 21, who turns 36 on Sunday, lost first-round matches at both tournaments he played this month, at Rotterdam and Doha.

Wawrinka lost in the second round at the Australian Open in January.

He could also target his local clay court tournament in Switzerland in the week before the French Open. Wawrinka won the Geneva Open in 2016 and 2017, which was his last title on the ATP circuit.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-03-26 00:42 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Six recent Taiwan receipt lottery jackpots remain unclaimed
Six recent Taiwan receipt lottery jackpots remain unclaimed
Photo of the Day: Taiwan bubble tea calorie count
Photo of the Day: Taiwan bubble tea calorie count
Stranded Taiwan container ship blocks Suez Canal
Stranded Taiwan container ship blocks Suez Canal
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for January, February revealed
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for January, February revealed
Japan mulling order to deploy military if China attacks Taiwan
Japan mulling order to deploy military if China attacks Taiwan
Titanic Taiwanese ship could be stuck in Suez Canal until mid-April
Titanic Taiwanese ship could be stuck in Suez Canal until mid-April
Foreigners in Taipei to have same COVID-19 vaccine eligibility as Taiwanese
Foreigners in Taipei to have same COVID-19 vaccine eligibility as Taiwanese
Demolition worker falls 13 floors to his death in southern Taiwan
Demolition worker falls 13 floors to his death in southern Taiwan
4 Taiwanese given AstraZeneca shot have adverse reactions, 40% have headaches
4 Taiwanese given AstraZeneca shot have adverse reactions, 40% have headaches
Taiwan eases restrictions on business travelers from Vietnam, Singapore
Taiwan eases restrictions on business travelers from Vietnam, Singapore