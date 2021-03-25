Alexa
The Latest: Thomas, McIlroy face elimination at Match Play

By Associated Press
2021/03/25 22:25
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The Latest on the Dell Technologies Match Play (all times local):

9:15 a.m.

The second round of group play at the Dell Technologies Match Play could be the end of the line for some of the top stars if they lose another match Thursday. That includes Justin Thomas, Bryson DeChambeau and Rory McIlroy.

All three lost their opening matches. One more loss and they will be mathematically eliminated from being able to win their groups to advance to the weekend knockout stage.

Thomas is the No. 2 seed. He was trounced by Matt Kuchar, and now faces defending champion Kevin Kisner. McIlroy, who lost in 13 holes to Ian Poulter, faces Lanto Griffin.

DeChambeau was beaten by France's Antoine Rozner and now plays Si Woo Kim.

DeChambeau has yet to win a match as a professional. He won the U.S. Amateur in 2015. Since then, he lost his singles match at the 2018 Ryder Cup to Alex Noren. He lost all three of his matches at the Dell Match Play in 2019, and he halved with Adam Hadwin at the Presidents Cup.

Updated : 2021-03-26 00:40 GMT+08:00

