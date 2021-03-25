All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|N.Y. Islanders
|33
|21
|8
|4
|46
|98
|73
|Washington
|31
|20
|7
|4
|44
|106
|92
|Pittsburgh
|33
|20
|11
|2
|42
|105
|90
|Boston
|28
|16
|8
|4
|36
|77
|66
|Philadelphia
|31
|15
|12
|4
|34
|97
|111
|N.Y. Rangers
|31
|14
|13
|4
|32
|94
|82
|New Jersey
|30
|12
|14
|4
|28
|75
|93
|Buffalo
|31
|6
|21
|4
|16
|66
|111
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tampa Bay
|32
|24
|6
|2
|50
|117
|74
|Carolina
|31
|21
|7
|3
|45
|104
|78
|Florida
|32
|20
|8
|4
|44
|107
|91
|Chicago
|33
|15
|13
|5
|35
|98
|108
|Columbus
|33
|13
|13
|7
|33
|86
|106
|Nashville
|33
|15
|17
|1
|31
|79
|103
|Dallas
|29
|10
|11
|8
|28
|81
|77
|Detroit
|33
|10
|19
|4
|24
|71
|106
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Vegas
|30
|22
|7
|1
|45
|100
|67
|Colorado
|31
|20
|8
|3
|43
|106
|71
|Minnesota
|31
|20
|10
|1
|41
|92
|78
|St. Louis
|32
|16
|11
|5
|37
|97
|104
|Arizona
|33
|14
|14
|5
|33
|83
|101
|Los Angeles
|32
|13
|13
|6
|32
|91
|90
|San Jose
|31
|13
|14
|4
|30
|89
|106
|Anaheim
|34
|9
|19
|6
|24
|74
|115
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toronto
|32
|20
|10
|2
|42
|107
|83
|Winnipeg
|33
|20
|11
|2
|42
|109
|92
|Edmonton
|34
|21
|13
|0
|42
|116
|97
|Montreal
|31
|14
|8
|9
|37
|100
|87
|Vancouver
|37
|16
|18
|3
|35
|100
|120
|Calgary
|34
|15
|16
|3
|33
|89
|102
|Ottawa
|35
|12
|20
|3
|27
|92
|132
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season's temporary realignment.
Ottawa 3, Calgary 1
Minnesota 3, Anaheim 2
Pittsburgh 5, Buffalo 2
Winnipeg 5, Vancouver 1
San Jose 4, Los Angeles 2
Edmonton at Montreal, ppd
Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Columbus, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Boston, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Washington, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Florida at Chicago, 8 p.m.
St. Louis at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Vegas at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Edmonton at Montreal, ppd
New Jersey at Washington, 7 p.m.
Anaheim at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Arizona, 10 p.m.
Winnipeg at Calgary, 10 p.m.
Buffalo at Boston, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.
Columbus at Detroit, 3 p.m.
Vegas at Colorado, 3 p.m.
Edmonton at Toronto, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Florida at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Nashville at Chicago, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Arizona, 10 p.m.
Winnipeg at Calgary, 10 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Washington, 12 p.m.
Columbus at Detroit, 3 p.m.
Anaheim at St. Louis, 5 p.m.
New Jersey at Boston, 5:30 p.m.
Florida at Dallas, 6 p.m.
Ottawa at Montreal, ppd
Nashville at Chicago, 8 p.m.