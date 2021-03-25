Alexa
NHL Glance

By Associated Press
2021/03/25 22:00
All Times EDT

NHL East Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
N.Y. Islanders 33 21 8 4 46 98 73
Washington 31 20 7 4 44 106 92
Pittsburgh 33 20 11 2 42 105 90
Boston 28 16 8 4 36 77 66
Philadelphia 31 15 12 4 34 97 111
N.Y. Rangers 31 14 13 4 32 94 82
New Jersey 30 12 14 4 28 75 93
Buffalo 31 6 21 4 16 66 111
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Tampa Bay 32 24 6 2 50 117 74
Carolina 31 21 7 3 45 104 78
Florida 32 20 8 4 44 107 91
Chicago 33 15 13 5 35 98 108
Columbus 33 13 13 7 33 86 106
Nashville 33 15 17 1 31 79 103
Dallas 29 10 11 8 28 81 77
Detroit 33 10 19 4 24 71 106
West Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 30 22 7 1 45 100 67
Colorado 31 20 8 3 43 106 71
Minnesota 31 20 10 1 41 92 78
St. Louis 32 16 11 5 37 97 104
Arizona 33 14 14 5 33 83 101
Los Angeles 32 13 13 6 32 91 90
San Jose 31 13 14 4 30 89 106
Anaheim 34 9 19 6 24 74 115
North Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Toronto 32 20 10 2 42 107 83
Winnipeg 33 20 11 2 42 109 92
Edmonton 34 21 13 0 42 116 97
Montreal 31 14 8 9 37 100 87
Vancouver 37 16 18 3 35 100 120
Calgary 34 15 16 3 33 89 102
Ottawa 35 12 20 3 27 92 132

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season's temporary realignment.

Wednesday's Games

Ottawa 3, Calgary 1

Minnesota 3, Anaheim 2

Pittsburgh 5, Buffalo 2

Winnipeg 5, Vancouver 1

San Jose 4, Los Angeles 2

Edmonton at Montreal, ppd

Thursday's Games

Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Columbus, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Boston, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Washington, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Florida at Chicago, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Vegas at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Friday's Games

Edmonton at Montreal, ppd

New Jersey at Washington, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Winnipeg at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Buffalo at Boston, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Columbus at Detroit, 3 p.m.

Vegas at Colorado, 3 p.m.

Edmonton at Toronto, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Florida at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Nashville at Chicago, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Winnipeg at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

N.Y. Rangers at Washington, 12 p.m.

Columbus at Detroit, 3 p.m.

Anaheim at St. Louis, 5 p.m.

New Jersey at Boston, 5:30 p.m.

Florida at Dallas, 6 p.m.

Ottawa at Montreal, ppd

Nashville at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Updated : 2021-03-26 00:40 GMT+08:00

