Registration starts for 2021 Xiuguluan River Rafting Triathlon in east Taiwan

Bicycle rental services also available this year to participants at 'alternative triathlon'

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/03/25 20:37
(East Coast National Scenic Area Administration photo)

(East Coast National Scenic Area Administration photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Registration for the 2021 Xiuguluan River Rafting Triathlon on June 6 is now open until May 7, the East Coast National Scenic Area Administration (ECNSAA) said in a press release.

The rafting, cycling, and running activity is an alternative triathlon event that even non-swimmers can participate in. The 12th edition of the annual event, organized by the ECNSAA, will start at 6:30 a.m. on June 6, at the Xiuguluan River Visitor Center in Ruisui Township, Hualien County.

Participants will cover an 11 kilometer rafting course on Xiuguluan River, 12.6 km of road running, and 44 km cycling, in that order. They will pass some of the county’s famed attractions, including Ruigang Highway, Changhong Bridge, and King Kong Avenue (金剛大道, ).

To make the competition even more convenient, organizers said bicycle rental services are available to participants this year. The bicycle rental service can be ordered during registration, and bicycles will be handed to those who made the order during the check-in process the day before the competition, per the release.

There are also the categories of Triathlon Mixed Relay, Duathlon (rafting and running), Triathlon Team Championship, and Duathlon Team Championship.

For more detailed information, please visit the event’s website or Facebook account. For registration, please refer to this site.

(East Coast National Scenic Area Administration photo)


The 2015 Xiuguluan River Rafting Triathlon event trailer (YouTube, East Coast National Scenic Area Administration video)
