Taiwan, US join forces to counteract China’s Coast Guard Law

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) announced Thursday (March 25) that it will sign a memorandum of cooperation with the United States on coast guard cooperation Friday, Liberty Times reported.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮), Ocean Affairs Council Minister Lee Chung-wei (李仲威), and American Institute in Taiwan Director Brent Christensen were all present at the announcement.

In January, China’s top legislative body, the National People’s Congress standing committee, passed the Coast Guard Law, which came into force on Feb. 1. The law encourages China’s coast guard to “take all necessary measures including the use of weapons to stop the violation and eliminate the danger” when the country's sovereign rights or jurisdiction are in "imminent danger of illegal violation."

Passage of the law, as well as China’s recent frequent movements around the disputed waters near the Diaoyutai Islands, have increased tensions in both the East China Sea and South China Sea.

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Secretary of State Antony Blinken met their counterparts in Tokyo last week. At the meeting they agreed to closely cooperate in the event of a military clash between China and Taiwan, according to Kyodo News.

In a joint statement with Japan, Austin and Blinken said, "China's behavior, where inconsistent with the existing international order, presents political, economic, military and technological challenges to the alliance and to the international community."

Japan's Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi has also hardened his position on China, saying it was possible Japan would hold joint military exercises with the U.S. around the Diaoyutai Islands. He said Japan would be resolute in using all measures to protect Japan's territories.

Tensions at sea have pushed a quasi-military cooperative framework between Taiwan and the U.S. closer to becoming a reality. Media reported Taiwan and the U.S. will sign a memorandum of coast guard cooperation Friday (March 26).