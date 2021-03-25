New Taipei 7-Eleven customer buys drink for NT$23, wins NT$10 million

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A 7-Eleven customer in Taipei who bought a tea beverage for only NT$23 (US$0.80) has won the NT$10 million prize in the January-February issue of the Taiwan receipt lottery.

On Thursday (March 25), the Ministry of Finance (MOF) announced the winning numbers for the most recent round of the Taiwan receipt lottery. Later that day, 7-Eleven announced that four customers had won the NT$10 million Special Prize and one had garnered the NT$2 million Grand Prize, as well as three winners of its NT$1 million cloud invoice award.

According to 7-Eleven, the Special Prize winner who spent the least and won the most had purchased a drink for NT$23 at its Lide branch in New Taipei City's Zhonghe District. The person who spent the second-least bought a bagel at its Wenheng branch in Kaohsiung City's Fengshan District for NT$28.

Next, was a customer who purchased bread at its Xiangyuan branch in Hsinchu City's Xiangshan District for NT$30. Lastly, was a customer who spent NT$84 for a hand roll and a drink at the Jiannanmen branch in Taipei City's Da'an District.

As for the sole 7-Eleven Grand Prize winner, they spent NT$220 on household goods at its Nantunmen branch in Taichung City's Nantun District. In addition, the three cloud invoice award winners included a customer who bought milk tea at its Yumin branch in New Taipei City's Banqiao District for only NT$10.

The other two winners included a customer who bought a drink at its Tianxiang branch in New Taipei City's Xinzhuang District for NT$29. The third winner spent NT$30 on a drink at its Fengping branch in Kaohsiung City's Daliao District.

According to PX Mart, one customer won the Special Prize and one took home the Grand Prize. The Special Prize winner spent NT$130 on flavored milk at its Xingyunmen store in New Taipei City's Banqiao District.

PX Mart's Grand Prize winner spent NT$1,020 on bananas, blueberries, steaks, chicken, pineapple puffs, and cleansing wipes at its Chiayi Minquan store in Chiayi City's East District.

The winning number for the Special Prize for the January-February edition of the Taiwan receipt lottery, also known as the uniform invoice lottery, is 80325690. The winning number for the Grand Prize is 95201943.

The winning numbers for the First Prize are 64613291, 00581856, and 63105417. If all the digits on a receipt match any of these three sets of numbers in the right order, the prize is NT$200,000.

As for the additional prize, there is one this time around: 295. Holders of receipts with the last three digits matching this three-digit number will garner an NT$200 prize.