AIT says US-Taiwan chip supply chain cooperation a priority

Director Brent Christensen calls Taiwan 'trusted manufacturer of semiconductors'

By Chang Ya-chun, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/03/25 17:58
AIT Director William Brent Christensen at PSMC fab groundbreaking ceremony. (AIT photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) Director William Brent Christensen said Thursday (March 25) that Taiwan has been a “trusted manufacturer of semiconductors,” and chip cooperation between both sides will be a "top priority" for the de-facto embassy in Taiwan.

The Thursday groundbreaking ceremony for Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation's (PSMC) new 12-inch foundry was held at Tongluo Industrial Park (銅鑼科學園區), Miaoli County. The event was attended by President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), Vice Premier Shen Jong-chin (沈榮津), Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花), and the AIT chief.

Christensen said that both U.S. President Joe Biden and Tsai have “rightly identified the semiconductor industry as a key strategic priority,” not just in terms of economic innovation, but also national security. He pointed out the U.S. has been seeking resilient and secure supply chains for critical and essential goods by cooperating with "trusted" partners that share its values.

Supply chains should not be used "as leverage" against the U.S., Christensen said. “We need to build a coalition to counter the PRC’s (People's Republic of China) unfair economic and investment policies."

In his speech, Christensen pointed out the U.S. and Taiwan are natural partners in the semiconductor supply business with an abundance of companies across the value chain. "It will continue to be an AIT priority to support this cooperation,” he added.

Christensen further stressed that Taiwan has been a “trusted manufacturer of semiconductors” and that’s why it is one of the U.S.' major partners. “Real friends, real progress” (真朋友,真進展) is how he portrayed U.S.-Taiwan relations.
Updated : 2021-03-25 20:02 GMT+08:00

