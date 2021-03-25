Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan remembers victims of Holocaust

President joins German and Israeli representatives, Taiwan Foundation for Democracy at memorial service

By Micah McCartney, Taiwan News, Staff Reporter
2021/03/25 20:05
Foreign Minister Joseph Wu, German Institute Taipei Director Thomas Prinz, President Tsai Ing-wen, Israeli Representative Omer Caspi, Legislative Spea...

Foreign Minister Joseph Wu, German Institute Taipei Director Thomas Prinz, President Tsai Ing-wen, Israeli Representative Omer Caspi, Legislative Spea... (Taiwan News photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's leaders came together Thursday (March 25) with Israeli and German representatives, and members of the local Jewish community, to mark International Holocaust Remembrance Day at a ceremony that was postponed for two months due to the pandemic.

The commemoration is organized each year by the German Institute Taipei and the Israeli Economic and Cultural Office in Taipei. The Taiwan Foundation for Democracy joined the de facto embassies for the first time this year as a co-host.

In attendance on Thursday were President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮), German Institute Taipei Director Thomas Prinz, Israeli Representative Omer Caspi, and Legislative Speaker and Taiwan Foundation for Democracy head Yu Shyi-kun (游錫堃). Each of them was invited to light a candle in honor of the Holocaust's millions of dead.

"It is only by sharing the memories of these individuals that we can reflect on this dark moment of history," said Tsai. "The scars of the Holocaust continue to remind us of our responsibility to ensure such a tragedy never happens again."

She said that for Taiwan, this responsibility entails facing its own authoritarian history, safeguarding human rights, and standing firm on the country's commitment to democracy.

Taiwan remembers victims of Holocaust
President Tsai Ing-wen lights a candle in memory of Holocaust victims.

To this end, the president cited Taiwan's Transitional Commission's work to make public the records of human rights abuses committed during the White Terror period. She also mentioned the nascent National Human Rights Commission's efforts to bring the country's "human rights protection in line with international standards."

"Learn from the past, protect the future," said Thomas Prinz, adding that remembering this tragic episode in history is the responsibility of the modern German nation.

The envoy said he is sometimes asked why the German Office Taiwan holds the annual memorial in Taiwan, "a country far away from the atrocities committed by the Nazi regime." The reason, he stated, is that it provides a chance to reflect on the values of peace, human rights, democracy, press freedom, judicial independence, and the protection of minorities.

This is why Taiwan, a "democracy in this very specific international environment," is a fitting place to hold such an event.

Taiwan remembers victims of Holocaust
NaTang and Wang Pei-Wen perform "Avinu Malkeinu."

Caspi, whose grandparents on his father's side, and brothers were killed in the Holocaust, said, "It is hard to imagine that only 80 years ago, my people, my family members were helplessly slaughtered."

"One of the key factors which enabled the Nazis to perpetrate the vicious act of terror against the Jews was indifference," he remarked. He went on to say that this indifference still exists in the form of rising antisemitism around the world and that many of its less dramatic manifestations are being ignored.

The speakers' remarks were prefaced by singer and actress NaTang's (堂娜) performance of "Avinu Malkeinu" (Our Father, Our King), a Jewish prayer typically cited during the 10 Days of Repentance, accompanied by Juilliard graduate Wang Pei-Wen (王貝文) on cello. A rabbi from the Taiwan Jewish Center recited the El Malei Rachamim prayer in memory of the departed.

The U.N. in 2005 declared Jan. 27, the day the notorious Auschwitz concentration camp was liberated, to be International Holocaust Remembrance Day. The day honors the millions murdered by the Nazis, including some 6 million Jews.

Taiwan remembers victims of Holocaust
Rabbi reads El Malei Rachamim prayer. (Taiwan News photos)
Holocaust
International Holocaust Remembrance Day
Taiwan Foundation for Democracy
German Institute Taipei
Israel Economic and Cultural Office in Taipei
Tsai Ing-wen
Joseph Wu
Thomas Prinz
Omer Caspi
genocide

RELATED ARTICLES

Trade talks with US to resume this year: Taiwan's foreign minister
Trade talks with US to resume this year: Taiwan's foreign minister
2021/03/24 16:00
Taiwan president calls for data security on road to smart cities
Taiwan president calls for data security on road to smart cities
2021/03/23 17:45
Tsai Ing-wen welcomes help from World Taiwanese Chambers of Commerce
Tsai Ing-wen welcomes help from World Taiwanese Chambers of Commerce
2021/03/18 18:15
Pro-independence Taiwanese scholar passes away aged 84
Pro-independence Taiwanese scholar passes away aged 84
2021/03/13 18:41
Taiwan's president peeks at Nara Yoshitomo's heartwarming show
Taiwan's president peeks at Nara Yoshitomo's heartwarming show
2021/03/11 21:04

Updated : 2021-03-25 21:32 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Six recent Taiwan receipt lottery jackpots remain unclaimed
Six recent Taiwan receipt lottery jackpots remain unclaimed
Japan mulling order to deploy military if China attacks Taiwan
Japan mulling order to deploy military if China attacks Taiwan
Photo of the Day: Taiwan bubble tea calorie count
Photo of the Day: Taiwan bubble tea calorie count
Stranded Taiwan container ship blocks Suez Canal
Stranded Taiwan container ship blocks Suez Canal
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for January, February revealed
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for January, February revealed
Taiwanese man horrified to learn new name 'Salmon Dream' is permanent
Taiwanese man horrified to learn new name 'Salmon Dream' is permanent
Foreigners in Taipei to have same COVID-19 vaccine eligibility as Taiwanese
Foreigners in Taipei to have same COVID-19 vaccine eligibility as Taiwanese
Titanic Taiwanese ship could be stuck in Suez Canal until mid-April
Titanic Taiwanese ship could be stuck in Suez Canal until mid-April
'You left a gift for me to make me strong': Pilot's widow
'You left a gift for me to make me strong': Pilot's widow
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed