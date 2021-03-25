Alexa
Taiwan prepares annual campaign for World Health Assembly

Success in fighting COVID has attracted global attention, says foreign affairs ministry

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/03/25 16:29
Taiwan is preparing its campaign for the May 2021 World Health Assembly 

Taiwan is preparing its campaign for the May 2021 World Health Assembly  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — After combating the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Taiwan will seek the most effective way to achieve participation in the World Health Assembly (WHA), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said Thursday (March 25).

The annual World Health Organization (WHO) event is scheduled to open May 24, UDN reported. China has succeeded in preventing Taiwan from attending, but the island nation’s effectiveness in reducing the impact of the pandemic has not gone unnoticed, leading many countries to advocate for its meaningful participation.

The country will build on the achievements in the fight against the virus and show the need to join the global health community, said Sharon Wu (吳尚年), director general of MOFA’s Department of International Organizations.

Under the Biden administration, the United States will also continue to support Taiwan’s case for being involved in international organizations, especially since Washington has rejoined multilateral structures, Wu said. She expressed her gratitude to other countries for their help.

As to the WHA meeting, MOFA said it would seek the support of more nations that have common values, with the aim of benefiting the global health system, according to Wu.
World Health Assembly
WHA
World Health Organization
WHO
pandemic
MOFA
Sharon Wu

Updated : 2021-03-25 16:58 GMT+08:00

