Bitan Water Shows get underway in New Taipei on Saturday

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — New Taipei City will begin 57 days of Bitan Water Shows on Saturday (March 27) at Bitan Scenic Area in Xindian District, the city's Tourism and Travel Department said in a press release.

This year's water performances will be accompanied by six songs and complemented by a 30-meter projection screen, as well as projections on the rocks of the west bank of the Xindian River, the department said. In addition, this year’s attractions will also include a “starlight grass field” on the east bank.

The water show will run from March 27 through May 22, with six presentations every night. These will be on the hour and on the half hour from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. every night. Two kinds of water show designs will alternate throughout the nights of the performances, per the department.

Admission is free.



The 2020 Bitan Water Shows trailer (Youtube, 侯友宜 houyuih video)







(New Taipei Tourism and Travel Department photos)