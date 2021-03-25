Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan Cabinet to add ministry for digital development

Ministry of National Defense will set up special agency to manage reservists

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/03/25 14:31
Cabinet officials explained reform plans to the media Thursday 

Cabinet officials explained reform plans to the media Thursday  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Cabinet will add a Ministry of Digital Development early next year, while the existing Ministry of Science and Technology (MOST) will be transformed into a commission to improve general planning, the government announced Thursday (March 25).

The plan for a new ministry was approved by the Cabinet during its regular weekly session, but will still need three readings by the Legislative Yuan, CNA reported. If legislative work on the proposal is completed during the current session, the new ministry could come into being during the first quarter of 2022.

The reform project should help Taiwan move toward the status of a fully digital nation, government officials said. They added the formation of a new ministry had been expected for a long time.

The Ministry of Digital Development will manage issues related to electronics, telecommunications, information security, telecommunications, the internet and broadcasting. The basic infrastructure and the use of resources would also form part of the new body’s jurisdiction, according to Cabinet officials.

In a separate change, MOST would change its name to the “National Science and Technology Commission” and strengthen its role in the planning of the development of science and technology.

The Ministry of National Defense will also add a special agency entrusted with mobilizing reservists, allowing for improvements in training, the Cabinet announced.
Cabinet
Executive Yuan
Ministry of Digital Development
MOST
government reform
Ministry of National Defense
reservists

RELATED ARTICLES

Chinese anti-submarine aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese anti-submarine aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
2021/03/20 20:12
Taiwan Air Force requests budget increase to counter incursions by Chinese military aircraft
Taiwan Air Force requests budget increase to counter incursions by Chinese military aircraft
2021/03/17 16:41
Taiwan planning to recruit 18,000 soldiers in 2021
Taiwan planning to recruit 18,000 soldiers in 2021
2021/03/09 17:25
Taiwan swears in new defense minister
Taiwan swears in new defense minister
2021/02/23 17:47
Nine Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ on day of Cabinet reshuffle
Nine Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ on day of Cabinet reshuffle
2021/02/19 19:43

Updated : 2021-03-25 15:27 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Six recent Taiwan receipt lottery jackpots remain unclaimed
Six recent Taiwan receipt lottery jackpots remain unclaimed
Japan mulling order to deploy military if China attacks Taiwan
Japan mulling order to deploy military if China attacks Taiwan
Photo of the Day: Taiwan bubble tea calorie count
Photo of the Day: Taiwan bubble tea calorie count
Stranded Taiwan container ship blocks Suez Canal
Stranded Taiwan container ship blocks Suez Canal
Taiwanese man horrified to learn new name 'Salmon Dream' is permanent
Taiwanese man horrified to learn new name 'Salmon Dream' is permanent
Foreigners in Taipei to have same COVID-19 vaccine eligibility as Taiwanese
Foreigners in Taipei to have same COVID-19 vaccine eligibility as Taiwanese
'You left a gift for me to make me strong': Pilot's widow
'You left a gift for me to make me strong': Pilot's widow
Dutchman tests positive for COVID 28 days after Taiwan quarantine
Dutchman tests positive for COVID 28 days after Taiwan quarantine
1 pilot killed after 2 Taiwan F-5E fighter jets collide in mid-air
1 pilot killed after 2 Taiwan F-5E fighter jets collide in mid-air
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed