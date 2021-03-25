Taiwan Cabinet to add ministry for digital development

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Cabinet will add a Ministry of Digital Development early next year, while the existing Ministry of Science and Technology (MOST) will be transformed into a commission to improve general planning, the government announced Thursday (March 25).

The plan for a new ministry was approved by the Cabinet during its regular weekly session, but will still need three readings by the Legislative Yuan, CNA reported. If legislative work on the proposal is completed during the current session, the new ministry could come into being during the first quarter of 2022.

The reform project should help Taiwan move toward the status of a fully digital nation, government officials said. They added the formation of a new ministry had been expected for a long time.

The Ministry of Digital Development will manage issues related to electronics, telecommunications, information security, telecommunications, the internet and broadcasting. The basic infrastructure and the use of resources would also form part of the new body’s jurisdiction, according to Cabinet officials.

In a separate change, MOST would change its name to the “National Science and Technology Commission” and strengthen its role in the planning of the development of science and technology.

The Ministry of National Defense will also add a special agency entrusted with mobilizing reservists, allowing for improvements in training, the Cabinet announced.