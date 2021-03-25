Alexa
AP Photos: Bangladesh celebrates 50 years of independence

By Associated Press
2021/03/25 13:05
FILE - In this Dec. 16, 1971, file photo, Pakistan’s Gen. Niazi, second from left, signs the surrender document as chief of India’s Eastern command Ge...
FILE - In this Dec. 18, 1971, file photo, Bangladeshi guerrillas beat a victim as they torture and execute four men suspected of collaborating with Pa...
FILE - In this Feb. 6, 1972, file photo, Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, right, welcomes Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, left, a...
FILE - In this Jan. 11, 1972, file photo, Bengali nationalist leader Sheikh Mujibur Rahman walks towards a battery of microphones to address an estima...
FILE - In this Dec. 22, 1971, file photo, Urdu-speaking Biharis who came to East Pakistan from India’s Bihar state during and after the partition in 1...
FILE - In this Dec. 18, 1971, file photo, soldiers of the Mukti Bahini, the military arm of Bangladesh, standing and three among four men who were to ...
FILE - In this Dec. 18, 1971, file photo, Bangladeshi guerrillas beat a victim as they torture and execute four men suspected of collaborating with Pa...
FILE - In this Dec. 14, 1971, file photo, East Pakistani villagers cheer at an advancing Indian army tank, manufactured by the Russians, as it moves t...
FILE - In this Dec. 12, 1971, file photo, a group of evacuees stands beside as a British transport plane arrives at an airstrip to evacuate foreigners...
FILE - In this Dec. 11, 1971, file photo, a Mukti Bahini soldier, left, tries to keep the crowd under control as they cheer the acting Bangladesh pres...
FILE - In this Dec. 8, 1971, file photo, Indian troops stand guard at a road crossing to Dacca after capturing Jessore town, East Pakistan. Bangladesh...
FILE - In this April 11, 1971, file photo, a bus fully laden with Bengali refugees prepares to leave as more of them wait for transport in a suburb of...
FILE - In this April 9, 1971, file photo, people of Pangsa village, East Pakistan chant 'Joy Bangla' slogans to express support for Bengali nationalis...
FILE - In this April 8, 1971, file photo, Bengali nationalist leader Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s Bengali Liberation Army troops chant 'Joy Bangla' slogans...
FILE - In this Dec. 7, 1971, file photo, Indian army’s forward artillery observers direct fire in East Pakistan. Bangladesh is celebrating 50 years of...
FILE -In this April 19, 1971, file photo, an East Pakistan refugee group seeking safety in India leaves Meherpur, East Pakistan. The group had to seek...
FILE - In this March 7, 1971, file photo, East Pakistan's Awami League party leader Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, addresses a mass gathering beneath the flag...
FILE - In this April 2, 1971, file photo, armed East Pakistan fighters head for the battle front by pedicab, in Jessore, East Pakistan. The town, near...
FILE - In this April 2, 1971, file photo, troops of Bangladesh Freedom Army, followers of East Pakistan's Sheikh Mujibur Rahman march off to war again...

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — It was 50 years ago on the night of March 25, 1971, that Pakistan's military launched a violent crackdown on the city of Dhaka, then part of East Pakistan, to quell a rising nationalist movement seeking independence for what is today known as Bangladesh.

Soldiers stormed the dormitories of students and teachers at Dhaka University, dragging them out and blindfolding them before killing them. Elsewhere in the city, soldiers attacked a police barracks and shot civilians on the streets.

Just hours later amid the violence and chaos — early on March 26 — the Bengali nationalist politician Sheikh Mujibur Rahman declared independence for Bangladesh, sparking a nine-month war.

The fight for independence can be traced back Britain's colonial rule of the Indian subcontinent and the new nations that were carved out after its end in 1947. There was India and Pakistan, the latter split into West Pakistan and East Pakistan.

While most in West Pakistan and East Pakistan shared a common religion — Islam — there were key differences, including language, with Bengali being widely spoken in East Pakistan and Urdu in West Pakistan. That became a point of tension in East Pakistan as the West's Urdu-speaking elite rose to power.

For years, hostilities and strikes dominated East Pakistan as calls for independence grew louder. A watershed moment occurred in 1970, when Rahman's Awami League swept the polls in a national election. The military rejected the results, leading to a civil disobedience movement and more calls for independence.

The military responded with Operation Searchlight, the crackdown launched that March night in 1971.

The war would rage until December, when India joined on the side of Bangladesh. Finally on Dec. 16, 1971, Pakistan forces surrendered and Bangladesh celebrated its freedom.

