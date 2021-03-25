Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Lithuania mulls amending law to advance ties with Taiwan

Baltic nation moving closer to establishing representative office in Taiwan

By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/03/25 11:53
Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis (Twitter, LithuaniaMFA photo)

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis (Twitter, LithuaniaMFA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Lithuanian government has submitted a proposal to the parliament to amend the Law on Civil Service and remove restrictions that prevent it from sending a trade representative to Taiwan.

According to the Baltic News Service, the proposal by the Lithuanian government on Tuesday (March 23) is a sign that the nation is moving closer to establishing a representative office in the East Asian country. Lithuanian Minister of the Economy and Innovation, Ausrine Armonaite, said the amendment is necessary for the government to have regional representatives in countries with which it has no diplomatic relations.

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis emphasized that advancing ties with Taiwan does not violate the "one-China policy" or the government's agreements with Beijing. However, he noted that the communist regime had recently pressured Lithuania to abandon its planned engagement with Taiwan.

During an interview with German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung on March 17, Landsberg said the Beijing-initiated "17+1 forum" with Central and Eastern European nations had brought Lithuania "almost no benefits." He said the country is seriously considering leaving the platform.

Last week, more than 50 representatives of Lithuania's political and cultural circles established the Lithuania-Taiwan Forum to promote ties with Taiwan. Former Minister of Education Gintaras Steponavicius, who was chosen as the chairman, said the organization is committed to integrating Taiwan into the global community.
Lithuania-Taiwan relations
Lithuania
Lithuania-Taiwan Forum
Chinese pressure
representative office
diplomatic ties

RELATED ARTICLES

France summons Chinese envoy over insults to pro-Taiwan researcher
France summons Chinese envoy over insults to pro-Taiwan researcher
2021/03/23 12:11
Lithuania establishes organization to promote Taiwan ties
Lithuania establishes organization to promote Taiwan ties
2021/03/22 10:55
French senator to visit Taiwan despite China’s warning
French senator to visit Taiwan despite China’s warning
2021/03/18 11:27
Chinese envoy condemns 'gradual Taiwan independence' after controversial letter
Chinese envoy condemns 'gradual Taiwan independence' after controversial letter
2021/03/17 11:29
Washington State appoints Taiwan expert as its representative in the Asian country
Washington State appoints Taiwan expert as its representative in the Asian country
2021/03/16 18:15

Updated : 2021-03-25 12:22 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Six recent Taiwan receipt lottery jackpots remain unclaimed
Six recent Taiwan receipt lottery jackpots remain unclaimed
Japan mulling order to deploy military if China attacks Taiwan
Japan mulling order to deploy military if China attacks Taiwan
Photo of the Day: Taiwan bubble tea calorie count
Photo of the Day: Taiwan bubble tea calorie count
Stranded Taiwan container ship blocks Suez Canal
Stranded Taiwan container ship blocks Suez Canal
Taiwanese man horrified to learn new name 'Salmon Dream' is permanent
Taiwanese man horrified to learn new name 'Salmon Dream' is permanent
Foreigners in Taipei to have same COVID-19 vaccine eligibility as Taiwanese
Foreigners in Taipei to have same COVID-19 vaccine eligibility as Taiwanese
'You left a gift for me to make me strong': Pilot's widow
'You left a gift for me to make me strong': Pilot's widow
Dutchman tests positive for COVID 28 days after Taiwan quarantine
Dutchman tests positive for COVID 28 days after Taiwan quarantine
1 pilot killed after 2 Taiwan F-5E fighter jets collide in mid-air
1 pilot killed after 2 Taiwan F-5E fighter jets collide in mid-air
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed