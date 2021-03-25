3 Taipei hidden gems free to visit

Jing Hsin Yuan among historic sites in Taipei offering free entry. (Department of Culture Affairs photo) Jing Hsin Yuan among historic sites in Taipei offering free entry. (Department of Culture Affairs photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Three soul-soothing hidden spots in Taipei are now free to visit.

The Taipei City Government's Department of Culture Affairs on Wednesday (March 24) recommended three lesser-known historic spots around the capital to photoholics and foodies. The best part? They are all free to enter.

The former dormitory for the director of Songshan Sanatorium, established in 1935 during the Japanese occupation, the Jing Hsin Yuan in Nangang District now serves as a cultural venue.



Jing Hsin Yuan (Facebook photo)

It was designated a historic site in 2006 and re-opened last May. The old house provides visitors with healthy food and desserts set to music composed by Canadian musician Matthew Lien, whose compositions are often inspired by nature.

"Jing Hsin" (jingxin, 靜心) in Mandarin means to calm down. Visitors will be soothed by the site's wooden furniture, decorative windows, and a Japanese pond in the yard.



Sin Hong Choon (Taipei City Government photo)

Founded in 1934 and run by the powerful Wang family, the three-story tea shop Sin Hong Choon is located in the vibrant Dadaocheng area. After the tea business came to an end, the owner donated the building to the government, and it was classified as a historic site in 2009.

Even after reconstruction, the former residential and commercial building still retains the red brick door frame, spring couplets, and other traditional details. The site also hosts tours and tea-themed exhibitions from time to time.



Taipei Quin Hall (Taipei City Government photo)

Last but not least is Taipei Qin Hall, a former Japanese dormitory on Qidong Street in Zhongzheng District. The hall showcases a rich variety of culture, organizing calligraphy, martial arts, and tea lessons.

Curator Yuan Cheng-ping (袁中平) said it is important that people understand the beauty of playing the guqin instead of simply knowing how to play the traditional Chinese instrument.