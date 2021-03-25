Taiwanese nurse suffers rashes, shortness of breath after AstraZeneca shot

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — After receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine on Wednesday (March 24), a Taiwanese nurse suffered an allergic reaction that required her to be hospitalized.

As Taiwan enters its fourth day of inoculations of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, Vice Minister of Health and Welfare Shih Chung-liang (石崇良) on Thursday (March 25) announced that on the previous day, a nurse had had an allergic reaction after receiving the jab, reported CNA. Her symptoms included rashes and shortness of breath.

She was immediately rushed to an intensive care unit for observation. Fortunately, her vital signs are stable.

When speaking to the media at the Legislative Yuan Thursday morning, Shih said that as of last night, 4,000 medical workers across the country have received the vaccine. Thus far, seven recipients, including the nurse, have reported "mild adverse reactions."

Shih said that allergic reactions to vaccines can vary in severity, with the most serious cases being anaphylactic shock, which affects the respiratory system and blood pressure. Since it was uncertain how severe the nurse's reaction would be, Shih said she was hospitalized for observation.

Fortunately, in this case, she did not have an asthmatic attack, but she did experience rashes and shortness of breath. Shih said the preliminary assessment is that it was not a serious adverse reaction.

Her symptoms have since improved, and she has left the ICU, according to Shih. He claimed that if the vaccine was defective, "everyone would have problems," but thus far, the nurse is the only recipient to have had an allergic reaction.

According to Shih, all the adverse reactions to the vaccine have been "quite minor" in Taiwan. He stressed that the standard operating procedure being followed is observation of recipients for 30 minutes after the injection.

He pointed out that all drugs have side effects that must be weighed before being administered. The Legislative Yuan on Wednesday created a vaccine review group, and Shih pledged that the health ministry would try its best to cooperate with the governing body's requirements.

As for when the next batch of AstraZeneca vaccines will arrive, Shih said that when he has information on the matter, he will make it public as soon as possible.