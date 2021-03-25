Filip Gustavsson makes 28 saves, Senators sweep Flames

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Rookie Filip Gustavsson made 28 saves, Chris Tierney broke a third-period tie and the Ottawa Senators beat the Calgary Flames 3-1 on Wednesday to sweep the two-game set.

Gustavsson beat the Flames 2-1 on Monday night in his first NHL start. Last in the all-Canadan North Division at 12-20-3, the Senators have earned a least a point in five straight games (3-0-2), and are 5-2 against Calgary this season.

Rookie Josh Norris tied it with at 4:48 of the third with his third goal in four games, Tierney gave Ottawa the lead with 7:59 left, and Nikita Zaitsev added an empty-netter.

Mark Giordano scored for Calgary, and Jacob Markstrom made 28 saves. The Flames dropped to 15-16-3.

On the go-ahead goal, fatigued Flames defenseman Noah Hanafin — who played a 3:12 shift thanks to Ottawa’s pressure — failed to clear the puck out of Calgary’s zone, and Tierney fired a rebound off a Thomas Chabot shot past Markstrom.

Ottawa tied it when Evgenii Dadonov won the puck on the forecheck behind the Calgary net thanks to some strong forechecking. Dadonov put the puck in front for Norris to beat Markstrom for his eighth goal of the season.

UP NEXT

Flames: Host Winnipeg on Friday, Saturday and Monday nights.

Senators: Host Toronto on Thursday night.